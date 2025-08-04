Max Verstappen registers unfortunate F1 streak amid ongoing podium drought

Red Bull star Max Verstappen’s struggles in the RB21 continued at the 2025 Hungarian GP, and the Dutchman registered an unfortunate streak. The four-time F1 champion hasn't been on the podium in the last four races, and the same has led to the unfortunate streak.

Max Verstappen joined Red Bull midway through the 2016 season and won his first-ever race with the team. The longest streak without a podium for the Red Bull driver came in 2017 as Verstappen didn't score a single podium between the Bahrain GP and the Singapore GP, i.e., 12 races without a podium (which included 7 retirements)

His next podium-less streak started at the 2017 Brazilian GP to the 2018 Azerbaijan GP (6 races). Max Verstappen has at least scored a single podium in four races this season, but his P9 finish at the 2025 Hungarian GP registered the unfortunate streak of going 4 or more races without a podium since the race at Baku in 2018.

The four-time F1 champion last scored at the podium at the 2025 Canadian GP, where he finished P2. Verstappen retired from the race at the Red Bull Ring, followed by a P5 finish at Silverstone, P4 at the Belgian GP, and most recently, P9 at the Hungaroring.

Max Verstappen had arguably the most dominant season in F1 a couple of years back in 2023, where he won 19 out of the 22 races and stormed away with the championship. 2024 was a closer fight with the McLarens catching up, but 2025 has been in shambles, with Red Bull arguably being only the fourth fastest car at the moment, and Team Principal Christian Horner being sacked by the Milton-Keynes outfit.

The Dutchman's last win came seven rounds ago when he won the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP at Imola.

Max Verstappen detailed his struggles at the “tough” Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen's struggles with the RB21 at Budapest began as early as the practice sessions, where the Dutch driver complained about the balance of the car and the feeling of “driving on ice”. Verstappen only managed to qualify P8 and finished the race in P9.

The Dutchman made up a place in the first couple of laps as he passed Lance Stroll, but was then stuck behind Gabriel Bortoleto and Fernando Alonso. The undercut strategy didn't work for the Red Bull driver, who ultimately finished P9, behind Liam Lawson. Speaking about the struggles in Hungary, Max Verstappen said,

“Like my whole weekend, there was just no grip and I was just struggling a lot. Not how we want to be, but I knew it was going to be a tough day.” (via F1)

“It’s fine. It’s been a tough week but we’ll just keep trying, keep working, keep understanding our weaker spots and try to improve on them,” he added.

Verstappen currently sits 3rd in the championship, nearly 100 points away from the leader, Oscar Piastri.

