"I just don't agree with what they decide" - Max Verstappen on his relationship with F1 stewards

Max Verstappen commented on his relationship with the stewards, who have penalized him on several occasions during the season, but just might have helped him secure his first-ever world championship win. He said he doesn't feel negative about the F1 stewards but just does not agree with them.

He spoke about his relationship with the stewards in an interview at the Red Bull factory in Milton-Keynes. He said:

"I have a very good relationship with them. When I'm in there, it's not like I don't like them. I go to them and we have a good chat and we talk about it and it doesn't go into my favor. It's not like I then dislike them or whatever; I just don't agree with what they decide. From my side, I'm like: 'Well, that's how I race and that's how I think it's fair but I don't agree with that particular decision.'"

The 24-year-old has been heavily criticized this year for his aggressive style of driving, sending other drivers off-track on multiple occasions and even causing collisions.

Max Verstappen commented on his controversial final-lap win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, admitting it was very lucky. A late safety car incident coupled with a lack of clarity from stewards saw Max Verstappen suddenly on the tail of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes with fresher and faster tires.

Talking about his final stroke of luck, he said:

"People say it was a lucky win. Absolutely, the win was very lucky. But we also have been very unlucky throughout the season, otherwise, the championship would have been decided way earlier, even with the dominance Mercedes had towards the end of the season."

Mercedes publicly congratulates Max Verstappen on first title win

Mercedes may have lodged two protests against the FIA after Sunday's showdown in Abu Dhabi, but in a show of sportsmanship albeit delayed, the team finally congratulated 2021 champion Max Verstappen on his epic final-lap victory over their driver Lewis Hamilton.

In a statement issued by the team, Mercedes officially acknowledged Verstappen's brilliant driving all season, expressing their sincere respect for him and his team Red Bull. The statement also addressed the chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale and Mercedes say they have initiated constructive dialog with the FIA to try and improve regulations for the following season.

Prior to the team's statement, team principal Toto Wolff sent congratulatory messages to Max Verstappen and Christian Horner for having won the 2021 F1 drivers' title, admitting they deserved it.

All wasn't lost for Mercedes as the Brackley-based team clinched their eighth constructors' title in a row.

