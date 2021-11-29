The F1 2021 season looks set to go down as one of the best in recent history. The on-track action has been riveting, with battles up and down the order.

While the fight between Mercedes and Red Bull has been the main attraction in 2021, we have also seen close duels being fought for every available point. Consequently, some of these battles have led to spectacular on-track incidents.

It's testament to F1's current safety standards that despite some severe crashes, drivers have been able to walk away safely. The "Halo" device, in particular, has helped avert severe head injuries in many cases.

In this article, we take a look at the three of the worst crashes from the 2021 season so far.

Ranking the worst crashes in F1 2021 season

#1 Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone

The title rivals come together at Copse, pitching Verstappen into a high-speed crash.



The Dutchman was able to walk away but he has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks



Verstappen and Hamilton collide! The title rivals come together at Copse, pitching Verstappen into a high-speed crash. The Dutchman was able to walk away but he has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks

One of the most spectacular crashes of recent times was the coming together of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix. Heading into the fearsome Copse corner side-by-side, Hamilton tagged Verstappen, sending him into the barrier at very high speed.

The Dutchman had to be rushed to hospital for potential concussion tests after suffering a 52g impact. The crash also impacted the F1 title race as Hamilton was able to close up the gap to Verstappen by 25 points.

#2 Valtteri Bottas and George Russell at Imola

Russell and Bottas have a huge coming together into Tamburello and are both out of the race



Both drivers are out of the car and okay



SAFETY CAR (LAP 33/63) Russell and Bottas have a huge coming together into Tamburello and are both out of the race Both drivers are out of the car and okay

This was a crash between two drivers who were, at the time, fighting for the same seat at Mercedes. Williams Racing's George Russell was attempting a rather ambitious move around the outside of Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes when the two cars rubbed wheels and crashed in a big way.

Fortunately, neither driver was injured. Bottas was slightly winded after the incident but George Russell, feeling robbed of a points-scoring opportunity for his team, was absolutely furious at the Finn.

Eventually, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff intervened and publicly reprimanded George Russell, bringing the situation under control between the two drivers.

#3 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Monza

It's not coincidental that in a season featuring one of the closest fights for the F1 championship, two of the top three incidents feature the main title contenders. This low-speed crash between the two drivers at Monza's Turn 1 saw Max Verstappen's Red Bull climb atop Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Both drivers were able to walk away from their stricken cars as McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo scored his first win for the team.

It was later revealed later that Hamilton had to undergo a medical examination after one of the Red Bull's wheels bounced over his head. The crash led to a post-race grid penalty for Max Verstappen at the Russian Grand Prix.

