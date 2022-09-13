"It's not going to spoil my day"- Max Verstappen on being booed after winning 2022 F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen responded to the criticism he faced after winning the 2022 Italian GP in the post-race press conference.

The race at Monza went exceptionally well for Verstappen last weekend as he managed to pull off a win from starting P7 on the grid. However, during the podium celebrations, disappointed Ferrari fans started booing the Dutchman as Charles Leclerc lost the race after starting from P1. When Max Verstappen was asked how he felt about getting jeered, he replied:

"It's not going to spoil my day. I'm just enjoying the moment."

Max Verstappen caught on to the lead when Sebastian Vettel's retirement from the race triggered a Virtual Safety Car (VSC). Leclerc pitted at that very lap to make it a cheap pit stop and shifted to mediums. But the moment Leclerc got out, the VSC ended and Max completely held onto the lead, making it very difficult for Leclerc to catch up with Verstappen as he was still on softs and had the pace advantage of the spectacular RB18.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! We nailed itWe had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! We nailed it 👌🇮🇹We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! https://t.co/vx7oTVKRFH

Max Verstappen justified the fans behaviour at Monza

Verstappen seemed to justify the booing of the Ferrari fans. He said that this happens because the fans were emotionally attached to a different team and driver, and these things happen a lot, and it will not affect his jubilant mood. He said,

"Some people, of course, they can’t appreciate that but that's of course because they're very passionate fan of a different team."

The end of the race got more chaotic as Daniel Ricciardo's retirement from the race saw the safety car come out. Leclerc and Verstappen were among the many drivers who immediately pitted for soft tires. Leclerc, who had a 17 second gap from Verstappen, believed he could battle him in the final laps when the race restarts. Unfortunately though, that did not happen as the race ended behind the safety car itself.

F24 @Formula24hrs | Mattia Binotto wanted to clarify that the Tifosi's booing was more directed to the FIA, rather than Max Verstappen.



[f1fall.com] | Mattia Binotto wanted to clarify that the Tifosi's booing was more directed to the FIA, rather than Max Verstappen. ⚠️ | Mattia Binotto wanted to clarify that the Tifosi's booing was more directed to the FIA, rather than Max Verstappen.[f1fall.com]

Ferrari's team principal, Mattia Binotto, recently tried to clarify that the booing of the fans wasn't directed at Verstappen, but at the FIA. This refers to the fact that there could have been at least a lap of racing at the end of the race (which is what is believed by many people), or there could have been a red flag, followed up by a standing start to make the end of the race more exciting. However, none of that happened and many are blaming the FIA for it.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh