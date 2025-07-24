Max Verstappen responds to rumors of possibly meeting Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at Sardinia

Max Verstappen has denied meeting Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff during his holiday in Sardinia. Speaking to onsite media ahead of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday, July 24, the Dutchman dismissed any talks regarding a potential move to the Silver Arrows for the 2026 season and beyond.

Speculation had emerged during the two-week break between the British and Belgian Grands Prix, when both Wolff and Verstappen’s yachts were spotted in Sardinia. The sightings fueled rumors of a possible meeting to discuss a future contract, especially in light of Christian Horner’s recent departure from Red Bull.

Addressing the speculation, Max Verstappen insisted that the overlap was purely coincidental. He explained that he was simply on vacation with his family and that others, including Wolff, happened to be in the same location with their own families. The reigning champion also downplayed any suggestion of a private meeting or negotiations taking place.

Asked about his yacht being spotted in Sardinia along with Wolff’s, Max Verstappen said:

“Well, I was swimming in the ocean at the time. I don't really care about those things. Because I went on holiday with my friends, my family. And when other people also are there at the same time, that can happen. I mean, there are more people on the island than just me and Toto and the family. If you go to the same island, that can happen.”

Toto Wolff denies meeting Max Verstappen in Sardinia

Toto Wolff has also dismissed speculation surrounding his yacht being in Sardinia at the same time as Max Verstappen’s, calling it a mere coincidence. The Mercedes team principal reiterated that the team’s long-term driver plans are focused on continuing with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Addressing the online rumours to the media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff stated that the speculation was largely driven by fan theories and lacked any real substance. While he acknowledged having a good relationship with Verstappen, he emphasized that there were no talks or major announcements expected in the near future regarding Mercedes’ lineup.

Wolff also noted that the social media buzz, fueled by travel collages and flight tracking, was a new and unexpected phenomenon. He maintained that being on holiday in the same location as someone else does not imply contract discussions.

Asked about his holiday in Sardinia, where Max Verstappen was, Wolff replied:

“Discussions have been taking place over the last weeks and months, so they are all up to date. The direction of travel is definitely that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the absolute priority. But you can't look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don't think there will be any big surprises.”

He added:

“What's new is that people are doing photo collages with aeroplanes. We've never had that before. But if you spend your holidays close to each other, it doesn't mean that you're going to work together in Formula 1. We have always gotten along well and by chance we like to spend our holidays at the same places.”

As Red Bull undergoes a period of restructuring in the wake of Christian Horner’s departure, much attention will be on whether the team can improve the performance of their current car. Some reports suggest that the 27-year-old driver may choose to wait out the 2026 season to observe developments across the grid before making any definitive decisions about his future. As it stands, Verstappen remains under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

