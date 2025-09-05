Max Verstappen reveals major caution if one ever decides to drive for Ferrari

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed that any driver who decides to drive for Ferrari should try to take out the emotion and passion for the iconic brand. The Italian team has been on the grid ever since the first race in 1950 and has been the most successful team in the sport with 16 constructors and 15 drivers' championships thus far.Owing to their rich history and heritage in the world of racing, almost every driver envisions himself donning on the red overalls. However, the drivers who do get the opportunity more often succumbed to the pressure from inside and outside the team.In his pre-race interview ahead of the Italian GP this weekend, Max Verstappen believed that drivers should not join Ferrari to drive but to win with the team, saying:“Ferrari is an incredible brand and every driver imagines himself driving for Ferrari, but that's also the mistake. It's not just about driving for Ferrari, but if you go there it's because you want to win. If I ever had to go there, I wouldn't go just to drive Ferrari, but because I see an opportunity to win.&quot;“I believe you shouldn't let yourself be guided only by emotion and passion for a brand. You have to go there because you feel it's the right place to go. And who knows if it's the right place? We'll see... Next year the new regulations could revolutionize the entire grid.&quot;Although, Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen recently confirmed that they as a team were in talks with the Maranello-based outfit, the Dutch driver decided to stay with the Austrian team for the 2026 season.Max Verstappen previews the 2025 Italian GP this weekendRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he hoped that the upcoming Italian GP weekend was more &quot;straightforward&quot; for him compared to his slow start to the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.As per F1.com, the 27-year-old previewed the weekend at the iconic Monza circuit and said:“I just hope that this weekend will be a bit more straightforward, but I cannot guarantee you that right now. Last year here was very tough for us, the car was really not performing where we wanted it to be. I just hope everything is a bit more balanced this weekend. This is a completely different track, low-downforce, completely different corners as well.&quot;Max Verstappen had an awful Italian GP last year as Red Bull did not have a low downforce rear wing and had to make adjustments with their medium downforce wing. The compromise hampered the team's performance over the weekend as the Dutchman finished P6 in the race.However, Verstappen and the Austrian team should have not have such issues this weekend as they have brought a low downforce wing, which they have previously used in Silverstone and the Sprint part of the Belgian GP weekend.