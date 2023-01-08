Max Verstappen reveals struggles to keep his weight on the limit: "Some can eat what they want"

Max Verstappen recently talked about how he sometimes struggles to keep his weight within the limits set by Formula 1. In an interview with Viaplay F1 Talks, Verstappen explained how varying body types led to different diets and training regimes for drivers.

The Dutchman said:

"Some [drivers] are lucky with that, some can eat what they want, but they then have to train a bit more to keep their muscles. Once you know what your body needs, that's how you have to train it."

Max Verstappen also explained that drivers like Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon have to work hard to maintain muscle mass. He added:

"I know because I speak a lot with Nyck [that] he has to train a lot to keep his muscles, because if he doesn't train for a few days or a few weeks he loses a lot of muscle. It was the same with Alex, he has to use quite a few protein shakes just to keep the muscles."

Max Verstappen explained his difficulties with F1's weight regulations by saying:

"For me, it's the opposite. I don't really lose a lot of muscle and I never really have a lot of issues with driving a car, but I struggle more with just keeping my weight on the limit."

Max Verstappen plagued by neck issues after physically demanding races

Max Verstappen also discussed the physical demands of racing in Formula 1, saying that neck problems can be particularly challenging for drivers. He explained how difficult it is for him to keep his neck up after some races. The Dutchman said:

"For me, the worst is if you cannot hold up your neck, your head. If you are struggling a lot with your neck, that is the worst. The rest you can compensate a bit, but if you're going through a corner and your head [feels like it is] falling off, that is very tough."

Both Nyck de Vries and Kevin Magnussen were reminded of the rigorous physical demands of racing in Formula 1 when they returned to the sport in 2022. De Vries, who replaced Albon at the Italian Grand Prix, was left exhausted after his points-scoring debut and needed help getting out of the car. Magnussen also experienced neck problems during the opening races of the season with Haas.

Formula 1 @F1



Here's how it compares to his other campaigns



#F1 @Max33Verstappen Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022Here's how it compares to his other campaigns Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022 👊Here's how it compares to his other campaigns 👀#F1 @Max33Verstappen https://t.co/cAW1XVKKBZ

Maintaining physical fitness is an important part of being a successful Formula 1 driver, and each individual has to tailor their training to meet their own needs. By understanding their own bodies and how they respond to different types of exercise, drivers can ensure that they are in top condition to handle the demands of racing at the highest level.

Poll : 0 votes