Max Verstappen reveals the unwritten rule that Lando Norris broke during the F1 Singapore GP qualifying

Max Verstappen claimed that McLaren's Lando Norris broke an unwritten F1 rule during the 2025 Singapore GP qualifying session. The two drivers were involved in a controversy at the end of the qualifying during their final laps.

Ad

The Dutchman had a promising pace throughout the qualifying session. Red Bull introduced a new front wing in the race, one of the only teams to still be developing at this part of the season, considering the new regulations next year. Verstappen was able to maximize the car's performance during the qualifying session, in contention for pole position.

However, during one of his final hot laps, Lando Norris had slowed down at the end of the track. While he was not on the racing line, he was still on the track, which is said to have compromised the aerodynamics of Verstappen's car due to the dirty air. The modern F1 cars are extremely sensitive to the air around them, which often determines their performance in many races.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the media, Max Verstappen also claimed that while Lando Norris wasn't exactly blocking him on the track, there is an "unwritten rule" that drivers have to keep an eight-second gap to the cars behind them, which Norris could have done by diving into the pits.

"You can't say he's holding me up, because he's not blocking me. But especially in this phase of qualifying, everyone always leaves a gap of at least eight seconds. That's an unwritten rule," he said (via De Telegraaf).

Ad

Despite the issue, Verstappen managed to qualify in P2 and will start the race from pole position. However, he feels that he would've had a chance to clinch pole position on the track.

"It will be remembered," Max Verstappen on incident with Lando Norris

Verstappen felt that he could have been closer to pole position if he had clear air on his final lap. Speaking to the media right after the qualifying session, the Dutchman mentioned that he missed out on clinching the pole because he had a car driving "two seconds" ahead of him.

Ad

"That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. That's noted, it will be remembered as well," Max Verstappen added.

He added:

"So that was a bit of a shame, otherwise I think it could have been close for pole. It's always very exciting here in qualifying. Of course I'm disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good. The car has been very competitive, so for us to be second again is very good."

The Singapore GP is the only event on the current calendar where Max Verstappen has never managed to win. The chances of his unprecedented victory seem good this season, considering he will be starting from the front row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More