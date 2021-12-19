"Gave us flexibility" - Max Verstappen claims lack of pace compared to Lewis Hamilton helped race strategy

Max Verstappen has revealed that Red Bull's pace deficit against Mercedes played a major role in his race strategy for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard in an exclusive in-depth interview for carnext.com, Verstappen discussed Mercedes' apparent pace advantage over his Red Bull.

Despite possessing the championship lead, Max Verstappen had been on the back foot ever since his wins in Austin and Mexico City. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes looked especially rapid in the final four races of the season.

They arrived at Interlagos as the car to beat and the trend continued through to Lusail, Jeddah, and finally Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes were the fastest during practice sessions. Even at the start of the race, Hamilton was quicker than Verstappen off the line, despite starting on slower tires and in P2.

As a result, the Dutchman was chasing the race all the way. He explained to Coulthard that despite being behind him, he kept pushing to prevent the Briton from creating a gap big enough to allow him to pit for new tires and come out ahead.

"...That always gave us the opportunity to put on new tires and different tires and also at the end, I was on the soft (tires). He was still on his old hard tires. It did give us that flexibility. Even though we were too slow, we were still within that pit window and I just kept hoping for a miracle and it came."

The miracle Verstappen refers to is the late Safety Car period in the race. Race director Michael Masi's decision to allow the lapped cars stuck between the two leaders to unlap themselves could also be seen as a godsend for the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen's father eyes more world championships for son

Max Verstappen's father is not content to live vicariously off his son's maiden drivers' world championship. Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver, is already eyeing more world titles for his son.

In the conversation with David Coulthard, Jos was discussing the mutual respect he shares with Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony. He said:

"...I mean, they've won seven titles already. So, for them it's a bit different, I think, than when we win the first one. But he is always respectful."

Coulthard was quick to capture his emphasis on 'the first one'. Given Max Verstappen's talent and career so far, it is only fair that his father will expect more from him going forward.

Edited by Anurag C