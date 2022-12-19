Max Verstappen reveals the 'worst experience ever' with the new cars from 2022 F1 regulations

Max Verstappen feels that the 2022 F1 regulations have impacted the cars in a bad way in slower sections. Speaking about his preferences and what he likes about the new cars in a feature by Viaplay, Verstappen said that the fast sections were what he loved and hence the experience at Spa was a special one for him.

However, the Red Bull driver touched on the bulky nature of the cars and how slow-speed efficiency is just not there anymore. The new ground effect cars tend to suffer from a weakness in the slower sections and hence the street circuits are not a pleasure to drive anymore. He said:

"I'm personally more about high-speed corners, so, for me, Spa, 100%. That's really where you can make a big difference as a driver. Especially now with the new cars, driving on a street circuit is the worst experience ever. They're way too heavy, too stiff."

Max Verstappen explains the issues faced with the car earlier in the season

Max Verstappen was not really comfortable with the car earlier in the season. The Red Bull driver struggled to put together strong qualifying laps and hence had to make up for it in the race. This was especially true on street tracks like Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Monaco.

Verstappen revealed that it had a lot to do with the fact that the car was overweight and did not give as much confidence while driving. He said:

"At the beginning of the year, like I said, the car was overweight. On a street circuit, it's all about confidence. You need a good car and it needs to go well, but if you don't have confidence, you cannot go to the limit. On a normal track, even if your confidence is not 100%, you can still go flat out. If that happens in Monaco, it doesn't happen for you."

Max Verstappen will have a challenge on his hands next season as he tries to defend his title against the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. Red Bull managed to get the edge this past season under the new regulations, but the Germans and Italians will likely catch up.

