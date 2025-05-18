"Max Verstappen, you rock my world": Fans react to the Red Bull driver's hair raising move on Oscar Piastri

F1 fans on social media have shared their reaction to Max Verstappen's incredible move on Oscar Piastri on Lap 1, Turn 1 at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutch driver had started the race in P2, and even amid a poor push off the line, he managed to hang it around the outside of the McLaren, and came out in front.
Verstappen pulled off one of the most difficult feats just into the race at Imola, when he managed to take the lead, seemingly out of nowhere. After a slow push off the line, spectators thought he could come under pressure from George Russell from P3, but the reigning world champion had other plans.
Fans online reacted in awe of the 27-year-old's move, as they shared a variety of reactions to the lap one battle between Verstappen and Piastri.
"Max Verstappen, you rock my world, "said one fan.
THAT IS AN ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS MOVE FROM MAX TO TAKE THE LEAD WTF!!!!," said another user.
"That late brake, overtaking on the outside, Max Verstappen, the man that you are," wrote another fan.
Here are some more reactions:
"there’s no one better than verstappen i fear," said one fan.
"Overtake of the year so far. Max Verstappen absolutely nailing the overtake around Oscar Piastri, wow," said another fan.
"What the f**k did i just watch Max Verstappen do," exclaimed another fan.
Verstappen leads the Imola GP, as he has yet to make his pitstop. His closest rival, Oscar Piastri, has pitted to put on the hard tires, presumably till the end of the race.
Max Verstappen had praised the Red Bull after Imola GP qualifying
After the qualifying session on Saturday, Max Verstappen praised the RB 25 Red Bull challenger, claiming the feeling he had in the car during the session was the best he has had so far. The Dutch driver finished P2, just under 4-hundredths behind Oscar Piastri.
Speaking to the media after the session on Saturday, Verstappen shared a positive update about his RB 25 challenger.
"This is the best feeling in the car that I have had this year so far. The car looks quite a bit different with the updates this weekend," said Verstappen.
"In terms of lap time, I don't even think it makes that much difference, compared to the physical differences that you see. But in terms of the set-up of the car, we have clearly made a step forward. The car felt much better today than yesterday," he added.
Verstappen sits in P3 in the Drivers' standings. A win at Imola could potentially take the 4x world champion to second in the table, subject to Lando Norris' final position at the end of the race.