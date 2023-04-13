Max Verstappen ruthlessly trolls father Jos and his F1 career

Max Verstappen took a playful dig at his father Jos’ Formula 1 career in a clip from Dutch broadcaster Viaplay's new documentary 'Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion.'

Jos Verstappen was the German Formula Three champion and Masters of Formula 3 winner in 1993. He competed in Formula One for seven years between 1994 and 2003, driving for teams like Benetton, Simtek, Footwork Arrows, Tyrrell, Stewart, and Minardi.

He took part in 105 F1 races, with just two podium finishes. He never took pole position or won a Grand Prix. His career is infamous for the number of race retirements, with more than 50% of his race starts resulting in a DNF.

In footage from the documentary, Max Verstappen can be seen making fun of his father's F1 career. In a discussion during a family dinner, Max made a suggestion for their house, saying (via PlanetF1):

“You could install a bathtub on it. A wide one.”

In a self-deprecating reply to that, Jos said:

“I already have trouble getting in and out!”

Sensing the opportunity to pull his father's leg, reigning two-time world champion Max cheekily said:

“Luckily you’ve had a lot of practice getting out of cars!”

Christian Horner doesn't see Max Verstappen replicating Fernando Alonso's longevity in F1

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has stated that he does not expect Max Verstappen to keep racing in Formula 1 for as long as Fernando Alonso has.

At the age of 25, Verstappen has 166 GP starts under his belt, amassing 22 pole positions, 37 wins, 80 podium finishes, and two Drivers' World Championship titles. While many expect the Dutchman to have a long career in the sport and rewrite all possible records, Horner believes that he may call time on his F1 career sooner than most people would expect.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Horner said:

"Max [Verstappen] is his own man and he is very, very strong in his opinions and on his outlook and what wants to do with his life. and I don't see him being a Fernando Alonso and still racing at 41 or 42 years of age, or maybe not in Formula 1."

He added:

"He is driving GT cars for fun and his passion is just driving and racing and while that burns within him, he is going to keep going. But how long that burns for, that's each individual's journey. It is their own individual thing and they have got to find it out for themselves."

