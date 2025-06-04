Max Verstappen’s $50,000,000 Falcon 8X private jet takes off from Austria 

Days after the conclusion of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen traveled from Austria to France in his brand-new Dassault Falcon 8X private jet. The F1 star purchased the luxurious jet for the reported price of $50 million earlier this year.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, is one of the highest-paid F1 drivers on the grid currently. Earlier this year, he upgraded his private jet by purchasing the luxurious Dassault Falcon 8X. He recently competed in the Spanish GP last week and according to X page, Max Verstappen’s Jet, the driver's jet was spotted leaving Austria, in a post shared on June 4.

According to F1 journalist Kym Illman, the jet is worth $50 million and can fly up to 12000 kms. The new jet reportedly has high-end cabins with personalized interiors.

Meanwhile, after the Spanish Grand Prix concluded last weekend, Verstappen reportedly traveled from Austria to France on June 4. With the Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 15, Max Verstappen is using his spare time to unwind.

Previously, the four-time world champion owned a Falcon 900 EX, which had only a 7800km flying limit. Apart from upgrading his jet, Verstappen also purchased a luxurious yacht, 'Unleash The Lion,' earlier this year. The new personalized model of Mangusta GranSport 22 was reportedly ordered by the driver two years ago.

The 2025 year has been special for Verstappen as he became a dad for the first time. His girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, gave birth to their daughter, Lily, in the first week of May.

However, professionally, the Dutch driver is struggling to compete in the 2025 championship race with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The reigning champion currently sits third in the drivers' standings, 49 points fewer than leader Piastri.

Max Verstappen commits costly mistake in Barcelona

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

In the recently concluded 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Max Verstappen found himself at the receiving end of severe backlash for crashing into George Russell on lap 64 of the race. Red Bull asked him to give the P4 position back to Russell, as he overtook him by going off the track at safety car restart.

However, Verstappen defied team orders, stating he wasn't at fault as the Mercedes driver pushed him away. To make things worse, he slowed down on turn 5 but swiftly turned into Russell, causing a collision. This resulted in a slam dunk 10-second time penalty, and the Red Bull driver dropped from P5 to P10, losing valuable championship points.

Not only that, he received three penalty points on his super license, and his 12-month tally has now reached 11 points. One more point could result in a race ban, which could further hurt his title defense this season.

