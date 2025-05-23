In Pictures: Max Verstappen’s luxurious new yacht ‘Unleash the Lion’ spotted in Monaco

Max Verstappen arrived for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix on his grand 'Unleash the Lion' yacht. The four-time world champion booked an order for the luxurious vessel two years ago and claimed the delivery earlier this year.

Verstappen is the highest-paid driver in Formula 1, as he is set to earn $78 million in 2025 (as per Forbes). Hence, to expand his collection of luxurious items, he bought a yacht named 'Unleash the Lion' earlier this year. The luxurious vessel is custom-made, as per Verstappen's needs, and can host a maximum of 12 people.

It has multiple cabins, staterooms, a lounging area, a salon, and an extravagant beach club. According to Luxury Launches, 'Unleash The Lion' can cover 300 nautical miles at a maximum speed of 26 knots.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, the first look at Max Verstappen's brand-new yacht was unveiled. His ride was seen parked at the Monte Carlo Marina and caught the fans' eye.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Verstappen's new yacht is valued at $12.33 million. After the customization, 'Unleash the Lion' was handed over to the four-time world champion at the Italian port city of Viareggio earlier this year.

Verstappen bought his new yacht just months ahead of his baby's arrival. His longtime girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Lily, earlier this month. Amid a rigorous F1 schedule, the Red Bull driver missed the media day of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix to witness the birth of his first child.

Max Verstappen skeptical of repeating Imola heroics in Monaco

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews - Source: Getty

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen won the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix held on May 18, marking his second of the season. However, at Monaco, the Red Bull driver is uncertain of his chances at victory since the track layout is apparently not optimal for RB21.

Talking to Motorsport, Verstappen said:

"Imola has given us some good ideas about what we need from the car, but here it's a very different track. You can’t set the car up like you did in Imola because it would bounce all over the place. This track is still not optimal for us."

He added:

"You can see this season that we can be competitive every time we go to tracks with high-speed corners, but the rest is more difficult. If you look at Imola, you could still see that the slowest corners weren’t our strongest on that track. We know that this track isn't for our car, and that is still the same."

That being said, Max Verstappen was quick in the FP1 session on Friday. He finished P2, over a tenth of a second behind the fastest driver, Charles Leclerc.

