Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares an adorable picture with daughter Penelope Kvyat

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared an adorable picture with her daughter, Penelope Kvyat, in a recent social media post. The Brazilian model has been away from the public eye for some time now as she was in the final weeks of her second pregnancy.

She and the Dutchman became parents in early May, welcoming their first daughter named Lily. The couple broke the news to the F1 fans on social media ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

However, Kelly Piquet, who is the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., also has a daughter with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat named Penelope, who was born in 2019.

In her recent Instagram Story, the 36-year-old Portuguese model reposted a collage of selfies with Penelope Kvyat.

"The best mom-daughter selfies. And a happy P," the caption read.

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story with her daughter...Credits-Instagram

Kelly Piquet and Penelope Kvyat live with Max Verstappen in the latter's apartment in Monaco and are often seen supporting the Red Bull driver during race weekends.

Max Verstappen comments on welcoming his daughter with Kelly Piquet

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen admitted that he spent a few days with his newborn daughter Lily before coming to the 2025 Miami Grand Prix in early May.

Speaking with ESPN, the 27-year-old spoke about becoming a parent with his girlfriend and said (via Motorsport.com):

“Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them once she was born. It’s been great. You never really know what to expect, but it’s been very enjoyable and very special. I’m kind of like a bonus dad already with my girlfriend having a daughter, so I saw her grow up since she was one," Verstappen said.

On the racing front, Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix said that the next couple of races were important for his future with Red Bull and added: (De Telegraaf via RacingNews365):

"It's a bit difficult to estimate. Next year, everything will be new in the sport again. And everyone can say that they know who has the best credentials, but nobody knows for sure. The only team that has it best at the moment is McLaren."

"The cars and engines will change next year, but if you keep such an advantage with the tyres, then that is significant and then it will be the same next year. I always think and have thought about my future. Even in the good years. On the other hand, I think I am quite calm about it at the moment.”

Max Verstappen has taken pole position in three of the last four races but has only converted on one occasion in Suzuka and lost out to Oscar Piastri twice in Jeddah and Miami.

