Max Verstappen's anger at Red Bull after poor Singapore GP qualifying shows what 'potential victory' means to him, says F1 pundit 

F1 pundit Martin Brundle reckons Max Verstappen's anger at Red Bull for losing a potential victory at the Singapore GP shows how much wins mean to the reigning world champion.

The Red Bull man was on course to score pole in Singapore when he was forced to abandon the lap due to low fuel. The championship leader was furious at the mishap and let his feelings known to the team.

Talking about Verstappen's outburst, Brundle said that the new calmer Dutchman this season still has quite a bit of temper. In his weekly column on Sky Sports F1, Brundle wrote:

"Verstappen should have been on pole position, but staying out on track for most of the final Q3 12 minutes meant that he was forced to abandon his final pole lap two corners from home to have enough fuel for the mandatory scrutineering checks. Cue an extremely unhappy championship leader, and he let the team know in no uncertain terms. Barely underneath the surface of the calm and serene 2022 Max 2.0 is still quite a temper."

Brundle touched on how Verstappen felt on losing out a potential pole and win despite dominating the grid all season. He wrote:

"My take on that, as he heads to an inevitable second championship, is just how much pain a lost pole position and potential victory means to him despite his and the team's current dominance."

Brundle said about Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, who won the race:

"Sergio Perez kept his rear tyres gripped up all the way through the acceleration phase and led into the first corner, which decided the winner, as it would turn out. In a most impressive fashion, he would spend the next two hours managing a track which was proactively inviting you into the wall along with endless actual and virtual safety cars, all with his mirrors filled by a scarlet Ferrari with a very determined Leclerc at the wheel."

The Dutchman's seventh-placed finish snapped his five-race win streak. However, the 25-year-old (343) is an odds-on favourite for a second straight championship, leading Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 104 points with only five races remaining.

Max Verstappen explains aggressive team radio outburst after qualifying

After qualifying, Max Verstappen explained his angry team radio outburst. He said that both he and the team are not 'good' always, as they try to keep things perfect as much as they can. The Dutchman said:

"I like the critical approach, because when I f*ck up, they can also tell me that, you know, that I make a mistake. It should be the other way around as well, because that's how we keep each other heading into the right direction, because we want to be perfect - we don't want to be good - we want to be perfect. I think they knew when they saw my face and what I said on the radio (that I was not happy)."

Verstappen will clinch the title at Suzuka this weekend if he returns to winning ways and also has the fastest lap. The Dutchman is seeking to join Michael Schumacher (2001, 2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2011) as the third driver to win the championship with four races to go.

