"Start a 'Virgin King' Cult; The virgin lion"- Fans react to Max Verstappen's 'I'm still a virgin' comments

Max Verstappen's dominance on the track has impressed every spectator in the sport. Be it starting from the back and winning the race by 20 seconds, or having an extremely tough lead in the championship, he has managed to gather it all.

Even off the track, Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez have their moments of fun, and the Milton Keynes-based outfit is known for this. Both drivers share a good friendship and uncanny moments like the one that recently caught everyone's attention, making them a great pair.

In a recent video released by the team on their social media, Verstappen was heard saying that he is still a virgin, to which fans have reacted rather sarcastically. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the same:

"Verstappen to start a 'Virgin King' cult"

"No no no no, this is probably just him messing with us right? There is no way he's still a virgin"

"No no no no, this is probably just him messing with us right? There is no way he's still a virgin"

"I don’t care what anyone says. Max Verstappen will always be a virgin in my heart"

"I don't care what anyone says. Max Verstappen will always be a virgin in my heart"

"Father of 2, yet sadly a virgin. Who's gonna tell him?"

"Max Verstappen, the virgin lion."

Max Verstappen sees a clear way through the championship after gaining massive lead post-2022 F1 Belgian GP

Max Verstappen has been an absolute beast this entire season in his Red Bull RB18. With minimal issues with the reliability of the car and the team, both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez have the top spots in the championship table. The upcoming F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is the home race for Verstappen, and fans expect him to have an unprecedented victory.

Although the first practice session did not go his way as he suffered gearbox issues after being on track for a mere 10 minutes, he recovered well to take the pole position come Saturday's qualifying. He narrowly beat out his title rival Charles Leclerc to the leading position on the grid by a mere 0.021 seconds. Now, a victory in Sunday's race could almost seal Verstappen's second consecutive drivers' title.

