Max Verstappen’s driving instructor at Nurburgring comments on riding with the 4-time F1 champion

Max Verstappen’s driving instructor at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, Andreas Gülden, has commented on his experience with the Formula 1 champion during their session together. The race car instructor expressed his delight at riding along with the Red Bull driver.

Gülden, who took Verstappen on a compulsory reconnaissance lap ahead of his test at the circuit, detailed how fantastic he felt to ride a few laps with the Dutch driver. He also detailed how the pair joked around during their test together.

Sharing his thoughts with the media, the Nurburgring circuit instructor stated:

"It was fantastic to ride a few laps in front of the world champion. Fortunately, I had a lot more power; otherwise, it might not have worked... We had contact via the radio, and I gave him some tips, but in the end, we were also fooling around a bit. He was riding on slicks, I was on regular street tires, and I was really pushing. He thought that was funny, and I think he appreciated it too."

Max Verstappen participated in the ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS7) with his focus on achieving an A license in the GT3 category. The Dutch driver was required to drive a certain number of laps in a toned-down GT4 Porsece Cayman in order to qualify for the license, DMSB Permit Nordschleife.

Max Verstappen reacts after securing GT3 license

Max Verstappen also reacted after securing his GT3 license at the Nurburgring circuit. The 2025 Italian Grand Prix winner took part in this weekend’s ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS7) shortly after his win at the Monza circuit.

The Red Bull Racing driver, who spoke to the media via Verstappen.com, stressed how delighted he was with his successful outing. Verstappen also highlighted the peculiarities of driving and the Nurburgring, as well as the experience he gained with the weather-affected race conditions.

“I’m happy it all went smoothly, and I got my DMSB Permit Nordschleife. I really enjoyed myself, but that’s always the case around here,” said Max. “It was good to drive stints in the race with traffic, both with faster and slower cars.

There was also a ‘code 60’ race neutralisation, double waved yellows and a standard yellow flag. I drove in the wet, the dry and in mixed conditions. I’ve gained experience in where the grip is and isn’t, and completed a start procedure. It was really good to gain more experience on this circuit.”

Max Verstappen, whose official debut at the Nurburgring had largely stirred a buzz across the motorsport scene, was one of the quickest in his GT4 category. The Red Bull Racing driver was required to complete at least 14 laps in two separate cars without an incident.

Verstappen completed the required 14 laps and was awarded the GT3 A license. The F1 star is now expected to return to the Nurburgring to compete in another event, this time in a car expected to be a Ferrari 296 GT3.

