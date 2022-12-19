Max Verstappen's F1 future is 'frightening' to think of, feels Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently spoke about Max Verstappen's overall performance and how dangerously dominant he could be in the future. The 25-year-old already has two world titles under his belt and is nowhere near the end of his career.

Speaking to GPFans, Christian Horner compared Max Verstappen's work ethic to Sebastian Vettel's, who also won four world titles with Red Bull. Both drivers worked extremely hard with the team and demanded the best out of everyone. Even though they were different in some aspects, their determination and passion were similar.

The Red Bull team principal said:

“Sebastian was very Germanic in his work ethic. He worked very, very hard, Max – just a very natural, raw ability that has a hunger and determination like I’ve certainly never seen before. So, very different in so many ways, but very similar in their determination, in their desire to want to win, to want to be the best."

Christian Horner also mentioned how Verstappen has already won two world championships at such a young age. Since the Dutchman is already on top of his game, it is frightening to predict how much he will win in the future. Christian Horner added:

"Max, whatever he goes on to achieve in his career, has done so much in such a short space of time. At the age of just 25, it’s quite frightening to think what actually lies ahead of him.”

Given his consistent performances, the Dutchman can easily win many more titles and become one of the greatest drivers in F1 history.

Max Verstappen on how he tried to be perfect in every single race weekend

Max Verstappen recently look back at how the 2022 F1 season went. Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Dutchman delved deep into how he mentally shaped himself during the season, especially after facing several DNFs at the start of the year. He explained:

“You know when you have to fight for a title, you need to score points basically every race as much as you can. That’s why at the beginning of the year, it was very tough to have these DNFs. I knew from that point onwards, I could not afford any mistakes from my side, in case we would have retirements for whatever reason."

"You always try to be as clear as you can be and try to be as perfect as you can every single weekend. That’s what I try to demand from myself every time I jump into the car.”

After Red Bull faced a couple of reliability issues and Ferrari took the lead in the championship, Max Verstappen knew that he could not have made any mistakes from his side. He put on some brilliant performances as he plowed through the season, winning race after race.

