Max Verstappen’s father was once arrested for attempted murder! Exploring facts of the former Dutch F1 driver’s arrest

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has a violent history outside of his F1 career.

The Dutchman has been involved in multiple altercations and was once even arrested for attempted murder. Let's take a look at his past.

“I raised him, I was hard on him. That was my plan, many people cannot imagine what it takes to reach the absolute top level of a sport." 🗣️ | Jos Verstappen denies he 'abused' Max:“There are people who say I’m a bad father because I abused my child, I never abused him!"“I raised him, I was hard on him. That was my plan, many people cannot imagine what it takes to reach the absolute top level of a sport." https://t.co/xaXW1Hd5eS

Max Verstappen gets his aggression from his father, Jos, who was once seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's teammate. Verstappen Sr. is known for his no-nonsense, confrontational approach and has a long history of violence. Jos learned his strict parenting style from his own father, Frans, who was a tough publican and later owned an ice cream parlor in southern Holland.

In 1998, just a year after the birth of his son Max, Jos and his father were handed suspended jail sentences of five years each for causing a man's skull fracture. They settled out of court with the 45-year-old victim, who was among a group that had been arguing with the Verstappens over access to a karting track in the Belgian town of Lanaken.

In December 2008, Jos appeared in court again, this time in Tongeren, on charges of assaulting his wife. He was accused of using threatening language, and there were also allegations that his estranged wife's tires had been punctured three times. However, the Dutchman was cleared of assault.

Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has praised the team's decision to sign Max Verstappen until 2028 as one of their best moves. Verstappen demonstrated his skill by securing his first win in Melbourne last weekend, expertly guiding his RB19 through the chaos.

Red Bull's unwavering faith in Verstappen is evident in their choice to offer him the longest contract in the history of the sport. The 25-year-old, who is a two-time world champion, will remain affiliated with the team until 2028, a move that has proven to be highly advantageous for Red Bull, as per Marko.

Verstappen's skill is currently at its peak, and he has been dominating the 2023 grid. He is currently leading the drivers' championship, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

Verstappen is currently in the best possible position to secure a third consecutive title in the sport. It will be interesting to see if anyone can stop the flying Dutchman.

