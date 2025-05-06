Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, makes news with latest tirade against the FIA

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, was unhappy with the FIA's decision on the flexible front wing of McLaren. As per reports, the FIA decided to introduce the front wing tests from the Spanish GP, but not from the beginning of the season, which has left Verstappen Sr. disconsolate.

McLaren has been dominating the 2025 season so far, as they won five of the first six races. Continuing their mega rise from 2023, the Zak Brown-led team is the hot favorite to win the Constructors' championship and have one of its drivers claim the driver's title.

Compared to them, Red Bull and Verstappen seem bleak for now, as the Dutch driver has won only one race. With a comparatively inferior car, Red Bull did not have much to do but to take down McLaren strategically, which included scrutinizing the MCL39.

Red Bull pointed out how McLaren's front and rear wings flexed, which handed them an enormous advantage. The FIA had already put a clampdown on the wing flexibility, but they also announced stricter tests to identify such practices from the Spanish GP.

“We’ll see what happens,” Max Verstappen's father said to Racexpress, speaking about how the clampdown changes McLaren's might advantage.

“But then suddenly there is a rule change around the wings… Then I think, ‘do that at the beginning of the year, then it’s the same for everyone,’" Verstappen Sr. then argued about the timing of the clampdown.

“But why after so many races, and then it’s no longer allowed? Then they have benefited from it until then. I think that’s so stupid, but that’s part of it, I think.”

The Spanish GP is set to take place from May 30 to June 1, and it is the ninth race of the 2025 calendar. After the Miami GP, F1 moves to Emilia Romagna for the first Italian race weekend from May 16 to May 18.

What did FIA say on flexi wing flexibility that Max Verstappen's father pointed out?

FIA, the F1 governing body, shared its stance on introducing stricter tests from the Spanish GP. They revealed that they had decided to stop teams from having to discard already existing components.

Max Verstappen (1) of Netherlands Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 - Source: Getty

"This phased approach allows teams to adapt without the need to discard existing components unnecessarily,” read an FIA statement.

“These adjustments are aimed at further refining our ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors to promote fair and exciting racing.”

McLaren leads the F1 Constructors' championship with 246 points after six races and two Sprints. Mercedes is in P2 with 141 points, followed by Red Bull with 105.

Moreover, Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, is trailing the Driver's title by 32 points from Oscar Piastri. Lando Norris is in P2.

