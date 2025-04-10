Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen shares clip of McLaren's rear wing flexing alarmingly during the F1 Japanese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen shared a clip of McLaren's rear wing flexing during the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend. The British team has been riding on a high in the sport ever since its resurgence in the middle of the 2024 season, which resulted in its first Constructors' Championship since 1998.

Ad

The Woking-based outfit has made a storming start to the 2025 season and has won two of the three races thus far, with both drivers sharing wins in Australia and China. One of the major factors behind their advantage has been flexible wings, which provide an additional dose of performance, especially in high-speed corners.

Despite some FIA intervention last year regarding their 'mini DRS,' McLaren has continued to stick to their flexi wing concept. In a clip on Cytrus F1's account on X, the MCL39 could be seen flexing during the high-speed 130R turn while chasing Max Verstappen's Red Bull in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip was later reposted by Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, on his X account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking with Channel 4, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believed that the FIA clampdown, which would come into effect from the Spanish GP later in the year, would be a "game changer," saying, via Crash.net:

“Well look, I mean, in the first three races, we’ve [finished] 0.8 of a second behind Lando – We were fourth in China and won this race. So we’re one point behind in the driver’s championship.

Ad

"Don’t underestimate the regulation change of race nine, you know, with these front wings. That could be a game-changer. The first four are super tight, and as you well know, there’s no better tonic than a win.”

The Austrian team has consistently claimed that they did not have any flexi wings on their cars. Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko had similar views on the FIA clampdown and its effect on Max Verstappen's title bid.

Ad

Red Bull advisor chimes in on how FIA flexi wing clampdown could aid Max Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believed that the FIA flexi-wing clampdown would be an "advantage" for Max Verstappen in the 2025 season.

Speaking with Auto Motor Und Sport, the Austrian gave his honest opinion on the technical directive and said:

“Now everyone except the smaller teams has built a wing that bends. It’s insane that they will all throw them away in the middle of the season. The FIA should have realized by now that rules have to be written in such a way that there are no grey areas like this. It will definitely advantage Max. No one else handles a difficult car like he does.”

Apart from McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have been using flexi wings on their respective cars, which have aided them in terms of results on track since last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More