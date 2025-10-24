Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet criticizes American president Donald Trump's decision to open Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to Oil Drilling

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet took to her official social media account to criticize American president, Donald Trump. Piquet on Instagram slammed Trump after the latter reopened Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling.

According to the latest reports, U.S. President Trump has finalized plans to reopen the coastal plain of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This was done by the Trump administration to drill for oil and gas, and as a result, renewed the long-standing debate between environmental protection and economic interests.

United States Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced it on Thursday, which paves the way for the drilling. The move by Trump's administration gained huge criticisms all over the world, and Kelly Piquet was no different.

Piquet, criticising the move, took to the Meta-owned platform and shared a post. Posting the news on her story, here's what she wrote:

"Devastating. There is no end to human greed, destruction, and the way we keep taking from this world as if it were infinite."

Here's Kelly Piquet's story on the Meta-owned platform, Instagram:

Credit: Kelly Piquet on Instagram.

Kelly Piquet has been dating Max Verstappen for nearly five years now. The couple has a daughter together, named Lily, who was born in May this year, during the 2025 Miami GP.

However, Lily is not Piquet's first child, as she gave birth to Penelope during her relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a former F1 driver. Kelly Piquet is the daughter of former F1 champion, Nelson Piquet, and the sister of former F1 driver, Nelson Piquet Jr.

When Kelly Piquet summed up Max Verstappen's US GP with two words

After Max Verstappen claimed victory at the 2025 United States Grand Prix, Kelly Piquet took two words to sum it up. The girlfriend of the Red Bull star took to her official Instagram account, posted Verstappen's win on the story, and wrote:

"Perfect Weekend."

Piquet's post on the Meta-owned platform comes after the Dutch driver had a perfect end to his race in Austin. From claiming the pole in the Sprint on Friday, to finishing on top, he was a step ahead of everyone else.

Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix - Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, he claimed the pole for the main race and went on to win it on Sunday. With this, he slashed the gap to the top, and currently trails Oscar Piastri by 40 points, and Lando Norris by 26 points, respectively.

Max Verstappen currently has 306 points after 19 races and four sprints. Championship leader, Oscar Piastri has 346 points, as compared to Lando Norris' 332 points. In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren picked up the title already as Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes are fighting for P2.

