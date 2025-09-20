  • home icon
  Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet drops 3-word reaction to the Dutch driver securing pole position for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet drops 3-word reaction to the Dutch driver securing pole position for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:17 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Source: Getty

Red Bull star Max Verstappen took the pole position in a dramatic qualifying session at the 2025 Azerbaijan GP. The four-time F1 champion’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took to the social media platform and uploaded a story, celebrating her boyfriend’s pole position as she dropped a 3-word-reaction to it.

Max Verstappen had a difficult run of form going into the summer break, but he seemingly got back into his rhythm, finishing P2 at his home race, followed by a dominant display at the Italian GP, as he took the pole position at Monza and won by nearly 20 seconds.

Coming into the Azerbaijan GP, the two McLaren drivers and the Ferrari drivers were seemingly in the race for the pole position. However, the Dutchman was there or thereabout. The qualifying session featured six red flags, multiple yellow flags, which caused delays and prevented the drivers from getting into a rhythm.

Going into Q3, a drizzle hit the track, making it difficult for the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who went out later to get a competitive lap time in, as Carlos Sainz took the provisional pole. Charles Leclerc then crashed out, followed by Oscar Piastri, which left just enough time for one timed lap for the Red Bull driver.

Max Verstappen, despite the tricky conditions, was able to beat Sainz's time and took the pole position by about five tenths of a second. Lando Norris couldn't find a good enough lap time and only managed to qualify P7.

Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took to Instagram and uploaded a video of the Dutchman celebrating the pole, followed by an image of his boyfriend in the parc ferme. The caption for the story read,

“Keep showing them🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻” followed by “#pole46”
Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquet
Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquet

The 2025 Azerbaijan GP pole was the 46th pole position of Verstappen's F1 career. The Dutchman's key rivals will be starting outside the Top 5, with both Ferraris and McLaren having a tumultuous qualifying.

Max Verstappen reflects on the Q3 lap at Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Max Verstappen instantly took to the team radio during his first outing in Q3 as the track had already become damp by the time Red Bull released the car. After the Leclerc crash, Verstappen was on a lap good enough for provisional pole when Oscar Piastri’s crash forced him to abort it. However, in the final three minutes, the Dutchman was able to put together a lap good enough for pole. Reflecting on the Q3 lap, Verstappen said,

“I felt good the whole qualifying. The car, the whole weekend was just fine tuning, that's what you want. Then in Q3, the Red Flag, I had to make a tire choice as well towards the end. I nailed the lap, it was drizzling a bit towards the end so not always easy to be on the limit but at one point you have to commit,” (via F1TV)

Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson completed the Top 3, with the two Mercedes drivers completing the Top 5.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
