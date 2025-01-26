Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet drops 3-word reaction to her pregnancy getaway 

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, is enjoying her weekend with nature as she shared pictures of her getaway on Instagram. Piquet posted multiple pictures from her small adobe surrounded by scenic views.

Verstappen, 27, is the newly crowned four-time F1 world champion. He won his fourth title in a row after winning the 2024 championship, beating Lando Norris by 63 points. Moreover, the year 2024 was also special for the Dutchman for more than professional reasons.

The 27-year-old revealed that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend. The announcement was made during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and since then, the model-turned-influencer has been regularly sharing updates of her pregnancy journey on social media.

Trending

For this weekend, Kelly Piquet is enjoying her time with nature. She went to a getaway surrounded by natural beauty and shared images of her abode on the social media platform Instagram.

"Weekend in nature 🍃," she wrote in the caption.

Kelly Piquet's gateway images [Source: @kellypiquet/Instagram]

Max Verstappen and Kelly spent the holidays together. They enjoyed Christmas dinner and entered into the new year together. Moreover, as revealed by Kelly previously, she is in her third trimester, and the couple is spending time together before they welcome their first child.

Piquet has a five-year-old daughter named Penelope from her previous relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman is set to begin pre-season with Red Bull soon. The car launch event is to happen on February 18 in London and will kick off the pre-season shenanigans.

The pre-season testing is scheduled at Bahrain from February 26-28. Moreover, the 2025 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix this year. Melbourne will host the season opener from March 14-16.

Max Verstappen buys a new yacht ahead of the birth of his first child

Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen, the father-to-be, has made a luxurious purchase ahead of the birth of his first child. He bought a new yacht named 'Unleash the Lion,' and he arrived in Italy with girlfriend Kelly Piquet last week to collect the yatch.

Verstappen reportedly booked the yacht two years ago and customized its interiors to his preference. The 33-meter luxurious yacht is reportedly worth over $12 million.

Previously, the four-time world champion had bought a smaller yacht named 'Bagheera.' That ride was also customized but was almost half the price of his newest purchase.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has huge responsibility on his shoulders for the 2025 season. He will have a rookie, Liam Lawson, as his teammate. Hence, Red Bull will bank on him to earn maximum points and lead the team in the constructors' championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback