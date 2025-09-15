Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet enjoys the summer as she makes fashion statement in an all-white outfit

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, has made a fashion statement in an all-white outfit as she enjoys the &quot;summer&quot; in mid-September. The Brazilian model shared multiple images of herself in a minimal outfit via her Instagram on Monday.Kelly Piquet is known to be fairly active on social media, especially on Instagram, where she shares regular updates from her professional and personal life, even featuring boyfriend Max Verstappen at times. She is the daughter of former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet and has been dating Verstappen since 2021.On Monday, the 36-year-old shared a few images of herself in a stunning all-white outfit, accompanied by a hat and sunglasses, as she looks to keep the summer spirit alive even in September.&quot;Don’t care what anyone says, it’s still summer for me 😆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrior to being in a relationship with Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet dated former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, along with whom she also has a daughter named Penelope. The couple split up soon after the birth of their daughter in 2019. Now, both Piquet and Penelope live together with Verstappen at the Dutchman's Monaco residence.In May, Verstappen and Piquet also announced the birth of their first daughter together, Lily, adding another member to the family.Piquet made her first appearance in the F1 paddock since the birth of her daughter at the recently concluded Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen was able to mark her visit with a dominant performance at Monza to claim what was only his third win of the 2025 F1 season.Wins have not been as easy to come by for the 66-time F1 Grand Prix winner this year, mainly thanks to McLaren's dominance and Red Bull's fall off in 2025. The 4x world champion is unlikely to defend his world title this year, with the championship battle now between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with eight rounds of the season to go.Red Bull boss reveals Max Verstappen's role in developing their 2026 F1 challengerLaurent Mekies and Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyRed Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies has revealed that Max Verstappen is &quot;central&quot; to the team's project of building their 2026 car. The Austrian team is heading into a new era from 2026 onwards as they partner up with American giants Ford to develop their power units.After sharing that Verstappen is doing more than just asking for numbers, Mekies added:&quot;He’s not just asking the numbers, he’s testing the car in the simulators, he’s working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars, where do we try to get the power, where do we try to get the downforce.&quot; [via Sky Sports News]&quot;So, that's how central to the project he is. He certainly wants a fast car next year, and he’s doing everything he can in the car and outside the car to help us give him that,&quot; he concluded.During the same interview, Ford CEO Jim Farley also claimed that Max Verstappen is one of the most &quot;important pillars&quot; in the success of their new PU next year. The American also added that he was full of respect for the reigning world champion after experiencing how he works in close quarters.