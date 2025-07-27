Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet joins Lewis Hamilton in condemning the Israel-Palestine conflict

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared her take on the Israel-Palestine conflict on her social media. The 36-year-old Brazilian has been dating the four-time F1 world champion for over four years and has been a constant support to the latter on and off the track.

Ad

Piquet, daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., has been active in the F1 circles for quite some time and boasts a massive fan following on social media.

Kelly Piquet is a model and influencer by profession and often uses her platform to give opinions on a wide range of subjects. She recently shared a series of Instagram stories condemning the atrocities against the people in Gaza. On her latest story, she reshared a post from 'Save The Children.'

Ad

Trending

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's story...Credits-Instagram

Piquet joined seven-time F1 world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who has been critical of the conflict for over a year, and also shared a series of Instagram stories. In one of the stories, he wrote:

Ad

"The silence and lack of action from the international community will be judged by future generations. Every day that passes without allowing aid to safely reach Palestinians and without a ceasefire, more lives are lost. Those in power must do everything they can to end the suffering, and they must do it now."

Snapshot of Lewis Hamilton's story...Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen's girlfriend has previously advocated for women's rights and even spoken against the Russia-Ukraine war by organizing a fundraiser for the Ukrainians a couple of years ago.

Ad

Ever since the birth of her daughter with Verstappen, Piquet has stayed away from the F1 paddock but has continued to support the latter on social media, as was evident post the Red Bull driver's Sprint win on July 26.

Max Verstappen previews his chances of getting a podium in Spa

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was hopeful to fight for a podium but admitted that it would be tough to make any significant progress in the rainy conditions during the main race.

Ad

Speaking in his post-quali interview with F1, the Dutch driver said:

“I think that will be tough. First, if it’s wet, you can’t see anything, so you can’t really do anything on lap one. I hope that we can fight back to the podium, but normally in the wet conditions, McLaren is also really fast.

Ad

"They have that really under control now with how the engine is operating. So I’m not making any kind of illusion, we just need to be realistic, and we just need to work on our balance first of all.”

Max Verstappen has won three of the last four races in Spa and finished P4 in the 2024 edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More