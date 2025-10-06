Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes fashion statement in her "night out in Paris"

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, made a fashion statement in an all-black outfit as she enjoyed a &quot;night out in Paris,&quot; celebrating Tiffany &amp; Co.'s new Bird On A Rock collection. The Brazilian model shared glimpses of herself in the French capital with an Instagram post on Sunday.Verstappen has been dating Piquet since January 2021. The Daughter of former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet is a model by profession. Tiffany &amp; Co. is one of the biggest brands she has been involved with.On Sunday, Piquet shared images on social media while in Paris, France, as the American brand launched its new Bird On A Rock collection. The 36-year-old made a fashion statement in the event, as she wore an all-black outfit with a black overcoat.&quot;Night out in Paris in celebration of Bird On A Rock 🩵🪽&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Piquet was in Paris over the weekend, her boyfriend, Max Verstappen, was all the way over in Asia for the Singapore Grand Prix. The 27-year-old started and finished in second place during the race at Marina Bay.Starting on the soft tires, Verstappen had hoped to get the jump on pole sitter George Russell in the first corner, but the Briton made a much better start and held on to P1. After this, the race became more about containment for the Dutchman, who was constantly under pressure from Lando Norris behind.In the end, Verstappen managed to hold onto P2 to make it three podium finishes in a row in the last three Grands Prix. The reigning world champion has also maintained his title bid, as he gained another six points on championship leader Oscar Piastri during the race on Sunday.Max Verstappen claims P2 was the best possible result for him at Singapore GPMax Verstappen after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: GettyMax Verstappen claimed that P2 was the &quot;best possible&quot; result for him at the Singapore GP, as overtaking was extremely difficult around the Marina Bay circuit.Speaking in the post-race press conference, Verstappen admitted that he struggled with both upshifts and downshifts on his RB21 during the race. The 4x world champion explained that his result would have been no different even if his car had been functioning properly.&quot;Even if the balance would have been perfect, I think second was still the best possible, because you can’t pass around here,&quot; said Verstappen, via Formula1.com.&quot;As you could see, I think for more than an hour I had Lando behind me, and I think he was clearly faster, but you can’t pass,&quot; he added.Speaking about his performance relative to McLaren, Verstappen added that even though they were more competitive, Singapore was still not a great track for the Austrian team.Verstappen still maintains an outside shot at the 2025 drivers' title after Singapore. His deficit to championship leader Oscar Piastri came down to 63 points, while he closed the gap to Lando Norris to 41 points.