Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes a fashion statement in her social media post

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet was seen wearing a stunning red dress in her latest social media post. It has been an up-and-down season for the Dutch driver on the track as he finds himself looking from the outside as the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fight for the driver's championship this year.

Despite not having the fastest car, Verstappen has managed to get three pole positions and two race wins in 11 races and two Sprints, but sits P3 in the standings, 61 points behind leader Piastri. Although he continues to perform at a very high level, the RB21's deficiencies have prevented him from being more competitive against the McLaren drivers.

On the other hand, in his personal life, Max Verstappen became a father for the first time after his girlfriend of four years, Kelly Piquet, gave birth to their daughter, Lily, in early May.

Piquet, daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., started dating Verstappen in late 2020. She was often spotted in the paddock cheering him on and travelled across the globe alongside him.

The 36-year-old, who is a model and influencer by profession, has over two million followers on Instagram and has been on a break since giving birth. However, in her recent Instagram Story, Kelly Piquet was spotted wearing an eye-catching red dress and wrote:

"Summer vibes."

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's girlfriend on her Story...Credits-Instagram

Kelly Piquet has not been spotted in the F1 paddock in the 2025 season and has chosen to stay away from travelling worldwide to focus on her pregnancy and her newborn as Max Verstappen struggles to keep hold of his title. It would be interesting to see if Piquet would make an appearance in the paddock in the second half of the season.

Max Verstappen comments on his fading 2025 title hopes

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he hopes not to get questions regarding his title challenge for the remainder of the 2025 season after he retired from the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend on the first lap.

In his post-race interview, the 27-year-old was asked if his title hopes were over, to which he replied (via GrandPrix):

"I hope I won't get any more questions like this in the future."

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also made a bleak assessment and added:

"This is a very black day. The deficit is almost impossible to make up without something extraordinary happening. We have to assume that the world championship is over."

The Austrian team had brought some upgrades to Austria, but they failed to close up the gap to McLaren, as evidenced by their qualifying and race pace deficit during one lap running and FP2 times last weekend..

