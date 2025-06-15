Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet reacts as the driver secures P2 in the F1 Canadian GP

Red Bull star Max Verstappen secured P2 at the 2025 Canadian GP after starting the race alongside George Russell on the front row. The Dutchman’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, reacted to the Red Bull driver's podium and uploaded a story on Instagram.

The 27-year-old was in contention to take pole position after taking the provisional pole in Q3. However, Russell snatched the top spot away from the Dutchman by setting a blistering lap time on medium tires.

Going into the race, Verstappen started P2 alongside Russell and was under attack from Lap 1. The Dutchman was in the Mercedes driver's gearbox for the first five laps, putting pressure on the Briton. However, the degradation of the medium tires soon kicked in, and Russell, who was in clean air, created a two-second buffer to the Dutchman.

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The four-time F1 champion tried to undercut Russell during both the pit stops, but the Silver Arrow had the superior pace. The Mercedes duo of Russell and Antonelli finished P1 and P3.

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly, took to Instagram and uploaded a story celebrating her boyfriend’s podium. In her Instagram story, she shared a video of Verstappen accepting the P2 trophy on the podium. The caption for it was,

“🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻”

Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Kelly Piquet often accompanies Max Verstappen to race weekends along with her daughter Penelope. However, the couple were recently blessed with their first child together, Lily, in May, and since then, Verstappen's girlfriend hasn't been seen at a race.

Nonetheless, Kelly continues showcasing her support for the Dutchman by uploading stories of Verstappen's triumphs on her Instagram. Kelly is a Brazilian model who has been featured on the Vogue cover and is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet.

Max Verstappen's first podium since Imola GP win

Max Verstappen, despite having troubles with the RB21, has managed to win in eight races this season. His first win came in Japan, followed by a win in Imola. However, since the race in Italy, the Dutchman hasn't had the pace to challenge for wins.

The Red Bull driver finished P4 at Monaco, followed by a P10 finish at the Spanish GP (following the penalty for a collision with George Russell). The Dutchman, who is still in the championship fight, hadn't scored a podium in two races in which the two McLaren drivers ahead of him won a race each.

Although the Canadian GP was not a track that favors the RB21’s characteristics, it was a good one for Verstappen. He was in the fight for the pole position and beat both McLaren drivers to finish on the podium.

