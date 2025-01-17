  • home icon
  Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet rocks baby bump amid pilates session

By Akshita Patel
Modified Jan 17, 2025 14:36 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty
Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen's girlfriend, is expecting the couple's first child in 2025. She recently shared pictures from her pilates session and flaunted her baby bump on social media.

Verstappen, after clinching his fourth world championship in a row, announced Kelly's pregnancy with a social media post. The couple walked into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as soon-to-be parents and received congratulatory messages from fans and the team.

During the off-season, the couple spent the holiday season together. During a fan interaction on social media, Kelly revealed that she is entering her third trimester and could deliver her baby in the first half of the year 2025.

Meanwhile, Kelly Piquet is staying physically active. She shared a Story on her Instagram where she revealed resuming her pilates session. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Kelly flaunted her baby bump and posted a mirror selfie from her workout room.

"Back to Pilates after a whiiile."
Kelly Piquet flaunts her baby bump (Image Source: Instagram)
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, will become a father at the age of 27. He started dating Kelly four years ago, and despite the nine-year age gap, the couple appears deeply in love. The Brazilian model often visits race weekends to support her boyfriend.

Kelly was previously in a relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat and gave birth to their daughter Penelope in 2019. However, the couple broke up shortly before the model began dating Verstappen.

Verstappen faced a challenging year in 2024 as he fought hard against Lando Norris to defend his championship title. The RB20 was highly unstable compared to McLaren. While the Dutchman managed to win his title, Red Bull lost the constructors championship to McLaren.

For the upcoming season, Verstappen will aim to clinch his fifth title. However, the road to glory won't be easy as McLaren and Ferrari have proved to be as strong contenders.

Max Verstappen opens up on getting training from Penelope

Max Verstappen with his family (Image Source: Getty)
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen credited Penelope for transforming him into a bonus dad. Talking to the Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen said:

"Luckily I did get a little bit of training, you know, with Penelope, seeing her grow up ready for like 4 years, which has been really, really nice."

However, Verstappen did add that having a child will be challenging, but he is looking forward to the experience.

On the professional front, the 27-year-old is likely to report to Milton Keynes soon for pre-season simulation tests. He will likely take stock of RB21's development progress before heading to London for FIA's grand F175 event.

