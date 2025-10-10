Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet sets fashion statement in an all-white suit

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 09:41 GMT
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet sets fashion statement in an all-white suit

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, snatched the social media spotlight as she delivered a bold fashion statement in an all-white suit. She was attending a fashion event in Paris, France.

Kelly Piquet is extremely popular in the fashion industry, having been involved in it from a young age. Her first professional involvement came when she was in university, pursuing a degree in international relations at New York. She began her journey as an intern in the fashion industry and was also a columnist for Marie Claire Magazine.

Having been in the industry for a long time, she managed to gain over two million Instagram followers. She regularly shares her life updates on the platform as she visits different countries worldwide to attend various fashion events. In a recent post, she could be seen dressed in a bold white suit.

She also became quite popular amongst Formula 1 fans, having dated two drivers. Kelly Piquet was initially in a relationship with Daniil Kvyat, but the couple later split. She has been dating Max Verstappen for the past five years now, and the two recently welcomed her second daughter, Lily.

On the track, Verstappen is contending for the World Championship this season; however, he is in third place in the standings owing to Red Bull's form initially in the season. While he has found himself in winning ways once again this year, he feels the picture could change with the new regulations in 2026.

Max Verstappen predicts Mercedes would top the engine game in the 2026 F1 season

F1 is set to go through a major regulation change in the next season, with changes in both the engines and the cars' aerodynamics. This would be a large-scale change for all teams, and the grid is expected to shuffle in terms of competitiveness.

At the same time, however, Max Verstappen feels that Red Bull's switch to their own engines (manufactured with Ford) might not put them in a strong and competitive position.

"Next year will not be easy, with our own engine, of course. It’s a new risk for Red Bull. But they also took that risk when they entered Formula 1, and they didn’t do badly," he said.

The Dutchman further claimed that it could be Mercedes that has the upper hand in terms of engine power, as they did back in the 2014 F1 season.

"I think Mercedes will be in the lead [in 2026]. They’re still there and strong, they’re atop company. So I think they’ll be in the lead, especially when it comes to the engine."

Despite the team's competitiveness earlier in the season, Max Verstappen has managed to make himself one of the contenders for the World Championship. Oscar Piastri leads the standings with a 22-point gap on his teammate, Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Verstappen is facing a 63-point gap to Piastri which he would have to cover in the remaining six races this season to win his fifth consecutive World Championship.

