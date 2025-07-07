Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares an adorable picture with daughter Lily

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared an adorable picture with their daughter Lily on her latest social media post. Although it has been an up-and-down year on the track for the Dutch driver, he has entered a new phase of life in his personal life in the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old has been dating the 36-year-old Brazilian model since late 2020, and the pair have lived together in his Monaco apartment for the last couple of years. The four-time F1 world champion also shares a good relationship with Piquet's daughter Penelope whom she shares with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

After announcing her pregnancy at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the daughter of former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., gave birth to her second child and first with Verstappen in early May.

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Lily, Kelly Piquet has taken a step back in her professional commitments in her bid to spend more time with the newborn. On her recent Instagram Story, the Brazilian model shared an adorable picture with Lily and wrote:

"No better feeling."

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's story...Credits-Instagram

Since Lily's birth, Max Verstappen has also cut down on his on-track media duties and prefers to spend time with his daughter during his off weekends.

Max Verstappen comments on becoming a father impacting his racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he believed becoming a father to Lily had not slowed him down on the track.

Speaking in the post-quali press conference at the Imola GP, the Dutchman reflected and said:

"Clearly, it didn't make me slower being a dad, so that's a positive. So we can throw that out of the window as well, for people mentioning it. I don't really listen to these kind of silly things, I just do my thing. I think there are enough racing drivers in the past who have been world champions even after having kids. Honestly, I don't know where this has even come from."

He also shed light on how he was connecting his family back home while managing his on-track duties and added (via ESPN):

"It's been good to be able to spend a few days at home before coming here. When she's just been born, you want to make sure everything is OK. I am in contact a lot with my girlfriend anyway throughout the day, getting pictures and on FaceTime a bit. It's always there, but now one more member in the family."

Neither Kelly Piquet nor Lily has been in the F1 paddock cheering on Max Verstappen in the 2025 season as the latter struggles to keep up with the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to keep hold of his title.

