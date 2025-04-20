Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares adorable picture with daughter Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared an adorable picture with her daughter Penelope Kvyat via her Instagram story on Sunday. The 36-year-old seemingly celebrated Easter with her daughter and shared a glimpse of the holiday celebrations.

Ad

Max Verstappen now resides in Monaco, along with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter Penelope Kvyat. The five-year-old girl is Piquet's daughter with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, and was born in July 2019.

Verstappen and Piquet are also all set to welcome a child together, as the couple had announced that the Brazilian was pregnant in December 2024.

Piquet spent Easter with her daughter on Sunday and shared a few images from the celebrations. Piquet shared a photograph of her with her daughter on the occasion of Easter, via her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Easter 🌸🐣💖"

Screengrab from Kelly Piquet's Instagram story [via Instagram/@kellypiquet]

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020, having gotten together shortly after the latter's relationship with Daniil Kvyat ended. Piquet is a model by profession and is the daughter of legendary F1 driver Nelson Piquet.

Ad

Piquet has not been spotted at any F1 race weekends so far this season, which could presumably be due to her not being able to travel much due to her pregnancy. The last time she was spotted in the paddock was last season's Qatar Grand Prix, in December 2024.

Verstappen's Sunday looked a lot different from Piquet's, as the 27-year-old claimed second place at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He had started on pole, but after an incident with Oscar Piastri on lap 1, turn 1, the Dutchman received a five-second time penalty, which subsequently cost him the top spot during the pit stops.

Ad

Max Verstappen gets involved in Lap 1 tangle with Oscar Piastri at the Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri on the podium after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri went into the first corner of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which resulted in the former cutting the corner to stay in the lead, with the claim that he was forced off the track. The Red Bull driver was then given a five-second time penalty for going off the track and gaining an advantage.

Ad

Ad

While Verstappen claimed he was forced off the track to avoid a collision with his rival, Piastri maintained that he made the corner first and should be given the place back. In the end, the stewards had to get involved, and a time penalty for Verstappen followed.

The Red Bull driver was clearly unhappy with the call and showcased his frustration after the race. He cut his post-race interview short and walked off, and did not celebrate on the podium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More