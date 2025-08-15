Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shares adorable selfie with daughter Penelope Kvyat

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared an adorable selfie with her daughter Penelope Kvyat, via her Instagram story on Friday (August 15). The mother-daughter duo could be seen enjoying a seaside getaway, amid the F1 summer break.Verstappen and his family are currently in Sardinia. He has been spotted with girlfriend Kelly, daughter Lily and Piquet's daughter Penelope, as they vacation at the Italian island.On Friday, Piquet shared an adorable selfie with her daughter, Penelope, via her Instagram story. The two seemed to be enjoying a fun day out by the sea.Screen grab via Kelly Piquet's Instagram story [via Instagram/@kellypiquet]Penelope is Piquet's daughter along with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. She was born in 2019, when the couple were still together, before eventually separating later that year.Apart from this selfie, Piquet also shared multiple other snippets from the family's vacation, including a picture of the sun setting over the Mediterranean Sea.Screen grab via Kelly Piquet's Instagram story [via Instagram/@kellypiquet]Kelly Piquet has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen since 2020. They now live together in Monaco, along with Penelope and Lily. Over time, the Dutchman has shared that he had already become an unofficial dad to Penelope, before him and Piquet welcomed Lily into their lives in May this year.Now the family is on holiday together at Sardinia, where the F1 star's &quot;Unleash the Lion&quot; superyacht has also been spotted. The reigning world champion was also photographed hanging out with Mercedes F1 CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff during his vacation earlier this week.Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff spotted together during F1 summer breakMax Verstappen at the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: GettyMax Verstappen and Mercedes' Toto Wolff were spotted together on a yacht, sparking further rumors about the four-time world champion's F1 future. The images of the two together were first shared by Italian outlet Autosprint, shocking the F1 world.This came just a few weeks after the pair reportedly had a meeting in Sardinia before the British GP to discuss the Red Bull driver's future. This was when the rumors of Verstappen's exit were at their peak.But it became clear that he will not be able to exit his current contract following the Belgian GP. Verstappen himself confirmed that he would be staying with the Austrian team for at least another season during the Hungarian GP.With this, the rumors cooled down, only to be reignited just a few days into the summer break with Verstappen being spotted together with Wolff. During the Hungarian GP weekend, the driver did explain that he has a personal relationship with the Austrian boss, without having a professional one.Now, it remains to be seen if the Silver Arrows will look to sign Verstappen's services, perhaps in 2027.