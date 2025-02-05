Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet stuns in red as she poses for Tiffany & Co. campaign

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shot a brand collaboration with luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. Dressed in a red outfit, she shared images of the photoshoot on her Instagram handle, and fans were moved by her look.

Verstappen and Kelly will soon become parents as the model is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. While they are also raising Piquet's first daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship, Max is excited about the arrival of a new family member.

The couple made the announcement ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and since then fans have been counting down the days for the news to come to fruition.

Piquet took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 4) to reveal the images of her brand collaboration campaign with Tiffany & Co. She donned a red outfit for the shoot with matching nail paint and lipstick and flaunted the brand's jewelry.

"Locked with @tiffanyandco ❣️💎."

Previously, Kelly also attended the Berlin Fashion Week as a guest and watched the show in the audience. Kelly and Max Verstappen made the most of the latter's off-season and went out for holidays.

Moreover, the model is also staying active through her workout and pilates sessions. She often shares insights of her pregnancy journey with fans through social media, keeping everyone updated.

As Verstappen gears up for fatherhood, another challenge awaits him in his professional journey. In 2024, Red Bull lost the constructors championship, but the Dutchman secured his fourth title in a row.

However, the 2025 season is likely to be far more competitive than the previous year. McLaren and Ferrari have reportedly made radical changes to their cars to be a step ahead of Red Bull.

Hence, Verstappen and his team cannot afford complacency going forward, as they prepare to gain lost ground and aim to reconquer their lost dominance in the sport.

Max Verstappen is looking forward to the challenges of fatherhood

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is already a successful athlete in his professional life with four F1 world championships to his name at 27 years of age. However, his personal life will take a swift turn in 2025 as he will welcome his first child with longtime girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

During the Talking Bulls podcast, Verstappen opened up on the challenges of fatherhood and said (via GP fans):

"I mean, it’s super exciting, of course. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training, you know, with Penelope. Seeing her grow up already for like four years, which has also been, you know, really nice, but for sure when it’s going to be fully your own, yeah, it’s going to be a different challenge, but I’m looking forward to it."

Max Verstappen has a special bond with Kelly's first child, Penelope. She has been seen cheering for the driver on several race weekends.

