Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet wows in French grey trench coat and dress as she makes a 'pit stop' at Marc Cain's show in Berlin

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet was spotted at Berlin Fashion Week for Marc Cain's show. She donned a French grey trench coat matched with black heels and a purse and enjoyed the runway show in the audience.

Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly are awaiting the birth of their first child. During the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the couple announced the pregnancy through a cute social media post.

The two have been dating since 2020, with the model-turned-influencer often spotted at race weekends cheering for her partner. Piquet also has a 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Before the birth of the baby, Kelly Piquet made a quick trip to Berlin, Germany, and featured at the Berlin Fashion Week as a guest for designer Marc Cain. She dressed up in a French trench coat with a black silhouette and a mini sling bag.

Kelly shared pictures from her trip to Berlin on her Instagram handle on February 3 and captioned it:

"Pit Stop in Berlin for the @MarcCain show 🪐"

Ahead of New Year's Eve, the 36-year-old model revealed she was entering the third trimester of her pregnancy. The couple also bought a giant yacht named 'Unleash The Lion' and took delivery of the same in Italy.

While fatherhood will likely change Verstappen's life, he is set to enter a crucial season in his professional life. Red Bull lost their constructors championship to McLaren in 2024 even though the Dutchman was able to clinch his fourth title.

Moreover, with the competition likely on the rise, Verstappen will likely be burdened with responsibilities with his new teammate Liam Lawson lacking experience. The young Kiwi has previously featured in a mere 11 race starts in F1.

Kelly Piquet is prioritizing fitness ahead of delivering Max Verstappen's baby

Max Verstappen's girlfriend (Image Source: Getty)

Despite being in the third trimester of her pregnancy, Kelly Piquet has prioritized her fitness. After a long Christmas vacation with partner Max Verstappen, she resumed her pilates session.

Moreover, in a latest social media post shared on January 29, she emphasized the importance of wellness and wrote:

"Amid the chaos of a fast-paced world, wellness is our anchor. Prioritize peace, protect your energy, and find balance in the storm."

The model also made a skiing trip with Penelope and Verstappen during the holidays. The couple has been quite active during the off-season to enjoy this time to the fullest before taking over parenting duties.

Meanwhile, for Max Verstappen, being a father at the age of 27 will likely come with its own set of challenges. However, as he revealed in a podcast with Talking Bulls, the four-time world champion is more than excited to embrace a new member in his little family.

