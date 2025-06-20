Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet turns heads in her latest social media post

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, recently welcomed their first child together, Lily, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Since the birth of Lily, the 36-year-old shared some images on her Instagram, continuing her fashionista role after the arrival of a new member in her family.

Piquet already has a single daughter with former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Moreover, Kvyat is the father of Penelope, and since Verstappen and the Brazilian began dating in 2020, the Dutchman has acted as a guardian of the five-year-old since then.

On the other hand, the power couple often visited F1 Grand Prix weekends together, and their love deepened over the years. Piquet and Verstappen then announced that they were expecting a child, and revealed in May that they had welcomed a daughter.

In the following weeks, Kelly Piquet posted a myriad of images on her Instagram with family shoots of her newborn daughter, Penelope, and Verstappen. However, normality has made a return on her social media page as she continues her fashion venture with her recent collaboration with an American athletic apparel producer:

"Music on, world off 💭 @alo @aloyoga."

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's relationship will soon mark its fifth anniversary on November 2.

Kelly Piquet goes candid on her relationship with Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen is known to be an obsessed follower of motorsports. The reigning champion decided to opt out of attending the F1 movie world premiere in New York and instead test drove an Aston Martin GT3 car at the Circuit de Spa-Fracorchamps.

With the Dutchman having a hectic racing schedule, there are some adjustments that Kelly Piquet has had to make to accommodate her partner's routine. Reflecting on her relationship with Verstappen, she revealed how she breathes motorsport as she told TVI:

"I breathe motorsport. It's something that comes naturally to me. And in the end, I've started a family with an F1 driver. Well, not married yet, but we've started a family."

"It wasn't planned on purpose. I've had several relationships with men who weren't in that field, but it was just meant to be."

On the racing side of things, the next F1 Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Max Verstappen is known to do well around the circuit as he has claimed five wins around the fabled racetrack.

However, McLaren and Mercedes would be keen on spoiling the 27-year-old's plans as the papaya duo have already claimed seven race victories and George Russell recently joined the fray of race winners this year. Thus, a huge fight can evolve for the race victory on Sunday with a host of car possibly in contention for the victtory.

