Max Verstappen's mother drops a one-word reaction to the driver securing pole position for the F1 British GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, reacted to her son securing a pole position at the 2025 British Grand Prix qualifying. Heading into the qualifying session on Saturday, July 5, the Dutch driver was on the back foot, given his troubles with the RB21's balance issues in the first two practice sessions.

After making a raft of overnight changes to the car's setup, the reigning four-time F1 world champion was more competitive in the FP3 session and found himself in contention for pole position alongside his rivals.

However, the feat looked unlikely given the Ferraris and the McLarens at the pace over and Russell throughout the qualifying session. But Max Verstappen put in an astonishing lap in the final minutes of the Q3 session to take his fourth pole position of the year and third at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

On her Instagram story, Kumpen cut a proud figure as she celebrated the Red Bull driver's achievement and gave a one-word reaction that read:

"Pole."

Snapshot of Max Verstappen's mother's reaction on her IG story (@sophiekumpen)

Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix once in his career, in the 2023 season. He also won at the track by winning the 70th anniversary race in 2020.

Max Verstappen analyzes his pole lap in Silverstone

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that He was satisfied with his performance in the qualifying session for the British Grand Prix, but revealed that it was difficult for him to put in a consistent lap due to the windy conditions.

In his post-quali press conference, the 27-year-old reflected on his performance and said:

"Pretty good. I mean, it was not easy out there to produce a consistent lap time just because of the wind, the gusts as well that you got out there. The car was moving around a lot even just on straights, so sometimes a bit unpredictable in places because of it."

"But luckily, that last lap came together quite nicely. Just had to commit a lot in the high speed with this low downforce that we have on the car, which we just tried to build up on. Luckily in Q3, that worked out," he added.

When commenting on his final lap in the Q3 session, Verstappen added that he found time everywhere but the last sector and said:

"Everywhere except the last sector. So, every single corner, a little bit. My first lap, I don't know, it just felt really different to Q2. Just more oversteer, more understeer in places, and that then made the lap not amazing."

The Dutchman has already claimed two wins in the 2025 season but finds himself in P3 in the driver's standings and trails Oscar Piastri by 61 points after 11 races and two Sprints.

