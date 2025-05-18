Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen drops 2-word reaction to the Red Bull driver winning the F1 Imola GP

Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after starting from second on May 18. The Dutch driver overtook Oscar Piastri on the very first lap of the race with a brave move on turn one.

This was only the second win of the season for Verstappen, with the first one coming at the Japanese Grand Prix. His mother, Sophie Kumpen, celebrated the triumph of her son. She shared a video of Verstappen's daring move on the first lap of the race on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Maestro Max," Sophie Kumpen wrote via her Instagram Story after Max Verstappen's win.

Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen's Instagram story via Instagram

Kumpen is also a former racing driver and kart racer. She is the former wife of Jos Verstappen. The couple got separated in 2008 after 12 years of marriage. Verstappen's win denied Oscar Piastri his fourth consecutive victory of the season. This win was also Red Bull's 400th victory in Formula 1.

"The start itself wasn’t particularly great, but I was still on the outside line, or basically the normal racing line, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to try and send it round the outside,’ and it worked really well. That, of course, unleashed our pace because once we were in the lead, the car was good," Max Verstappen said in his post-race interview.

With this win, Max Verstappen closed his margin against the McLaren drivers a little. The four-time world champion is now nine points behind Lando Norris and 22 points behind the championship leader, Oscar Piastri. The defending champion will look to close this margin as much as he can in the triple-header this month.

Helmut Marko reveals the team's nerves after Max Verstappen's performance at Imola

Max Verstappen dominated the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend after taking the lead of the race during the very first lap with a daring move on Oscar Piastri. A late safety car caused due to Kimi Antonelli's retirement brought McLaren back into the race.

Red Bull's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, revealed after the race that the team got nervous for the Dutch driver when the late safety car was deployed on lap 47.

"I think the updates that have been implemented have now had their full effect. We were actually the same or better than McLaren in terms of tyre wear. And Max did his laps. Then the safety car came at the end, and there went the 18-second lead. We were a bit nervous, but then he pulled away impressively," Helmut Marko told Sky Germany via Racingnews365.

Red Bull had a great outing at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit as both its cars finished in points. Yuki Tsunoda finished tenth after a horrific crash during qualifying. The team is currently ranked third in the Constructors' standings, scoring 131 points so far this season.

