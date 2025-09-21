 Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen drops one-word reaction to the Red Bull driver winning the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, has shared a one-word message to celebrate the Red Bull driver's win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Instagram on Sunday. The reigning world champion has now made it back-to-back race wins for the first time in the 2025 season.
Verstappen claimed his fourth race win of the 2025 F1 season in yet another dominant display during the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday. The Dutchman converted his pole position into a 67th career win at Baku, and also secured another Grand Slam in the process.
After the race, his mother, Sophie Kumpen, took to her Instagram story to share her reaction to her son's victory:
"BAM 💥💪🏻♥️"
With this victory, Max Verstappen has moved within 69 points of the drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri, who crashed out of the race at Baku on lap 1. He is also now just 44 points behind Lando Norris in P2.
A late-season challenge for the title remains a largely unlikely prospect for the 4x world champion, who only has seven rounds remaining to overcome what is still a big points deficit to the McLaren drivers.
It also remains unclear whether the Red Bull car will stay as competitive on upcoming tracks as it has been at low-downforce circuits like Monza and Baku recently.
McLaren will also look to bounce back after two disappointing back-to-back results for the defending constructors' champions. While Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looked quick during practice at Baku, neither was able to convert this pace into a decent result for the team on race day.
Norris finished the race in P7 after also having started there, while Piastri had perhaps his most disappointing weekend of the season yet, having crashed out of both qualifying and the race.
Max Verstappen reflects on "straightforward" victory at the Azerbaijan GP
Max Verstappen reflected on his victory at the Azerbaijan GP after the race, claiming that the race win feels "fantastic." He also branded his race as "pretty straightforward," thanks to his being out in clear air for the entirety of the Grand Prix.
Speaking in the post-race interview, Verstappen expanded on his immediate feelings after securing the win on the streets of the Azerbaijani capital.
"I think this weekend has been incredible for us. Obviously last weekend was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic," said Verstappen.
"In the race, the car was working well on both compounds. We had clear air all the time and you can then look after the tires, and yeah, it was pretty straight-forward," he added.
Mercedes' George Russell came home to take second place, while Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium places with his maiden podium finish since joining Williams in 2025.