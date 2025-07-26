Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen likes a post showing the driver in Mercedes overalls 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen has liked a post featuring the driver in Mercedes overalls on social media. There has been a lot of chatter regarding the Dutch driver's contract with the Austrian team, amid the departure of Christian Horner as team principal and CEO of the Milton Keynes-based outfit.Verstappen has a contract with the former world champions until the end of the 2028 season, but release clauses might allow him to leave the team before. The four-time F1 world champion was heavily linked to a move with the German team, given Toto Wolff has tried for a while to sign the former.Amidst the speculation, a post shared by Autosport on Instagram featured a Verstappen fan flaunting a banner of the driver dressed in Mercedes overalls. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, who is with the driver in Spa, was among the many to like the post.Snapshot of Kumpen's reaction...Credits-InstagramSpeaking about Max Verstappen rumors on F1, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reflected and said:&quot;This [Russell and Verstappen] is all more in the let's say long-shot, far-fetched [ideas] because I want to stay with Kimi and George as it stands. Everything else is not realistic but obviously [if] you have a Russell/Verstappen line-up that's Prost/Senna I guess, no?&quot;The noise around his future did not impact the Dutchman's performance on track, as he finished P2 in the Sprint Shootout and split the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.Max Verstappen analyzes his Sprint Shootout performanceRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that splitting the McLaren duo was a good result for him, as he starts the sprint race from P2 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.As per F1, the 27-year-old analyzed his final result and said:“Being P2 between the two McLarens in the Sprint Quali today was a really good result for us. I think we maximised the performance of the car and I enjoyed it out there. The lap itself was good and the gap was big but it has been big since FP1 so that is not a surprise.&quot;We just have to focus on ourselves and work on the balance of the car and try to go faster, we need to do our own race. With the upgrades, it is always difficult on a Sprint weekend to say exactly how they have impacted the car, but we keep improving and keep trying to find more performance. Other teams will be doing the same thing and that’s just how it goes.&quot;Max Verstappen has previously won the only other Sprint race around the Spa-Francorchamps track in the 2023 season ahead of Oscar Piastri, who led the race at the front for a while.