Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen reacts to the Red Bull driver taking part in the Nurburgring Endurance Series

Max Verstappen will race at the ninth round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series in a Ferrari 296 GT3 car with the Emil Frey Racing squad. Reflecting on the Dutchman not taking a break despite there being a two-week hiatus on the F1 front, his mother Sophie Kumpen, asserted how his son is never away from a racetrack.

The four-time F1 champion had tested at the Nurburgring Nordschleife under a pseudonym earlier this year. This laid the foundation for his future runs at the track, but he had to use his legal name for participating in official races of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

He first raced a detuned Porsche Cayman GT4 two weeks ago to earn his DMSB A permit to allow him to race GT3 cars during full-scale races. With Verstappen earning the license to race on the green hell with the faster equipment, he is set to take on the track for the ninth round of the NLS.

With her son lining up for his first endurance race in a GT3 car, Kumpen wrote on her Instagram story:

"Another weekend, another race, never not racing 🤞"

Sophie Kumpen's Instagram story on Max Verstappen racing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife on September 27 | Source: Instagram/@sophiekumpen

On the other hand, despite being a four-time F1 champion, Max Verstappen had to go through the whole procedure of securing a DMSB A permit that allowed him to race faster machinery at the track during race sessions.

Max Verstappen talks about the importance of earning the license for racing GT3 cars at Nurburgring on merit

Max Verstappen sitting in a detuned Porsche Cayman GT4 at the Nurburgring - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen had to first sit in a theory test to take part in an NLS race weekend. When he had passed that, he was permitted to race in a detuned GT4 car, which he raced for Lionspeed GP with teammate Chris Lulham.

But, the Dutchman wasn't affected by the regulations, as he asserted "rules are rules," and said (via F1's official website):

"My passion is to also do these kind of races. I knew that taking my licence needed to be done in a certain way and I have to say that they were all very helpful and supportive when I got there. But rules are rules and I get that."

"I enjoyed it, even though the car was super slow I still had a very useful day because I managed to drive in the wet, I managed to drive in the dry afterwards, do a start, getting to know all the flag rules because they are a little bit different to F1. At the end of the day it doesn't matter what kind of car you drive around the Nordschleife, it's always going to be fun when you push it."

Max Verstappen qualified third for the ninth round of the NLS.

