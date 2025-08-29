Max Verstappen's mother Sophie Kumpen shares a heartwarming throwback video of her during her karting days

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, a former Belgian racing driver, has shared a throwback video from her days in the karting circuit on Instagram.

Kumpen was born on October 30, 1975, and married Jos Verstappen in 1996. She began karting at the age of 11 and had successful stints racing in international competitions against future Formula 1 drivers like Jenson Button and Giancarlo Fisichella, among others.

Moreover, in 1995, Kumpen amassed her first and only victory in the Andre Margutti Trophy with CRG (Kart Chassis Manufacturer). The achievement has her in the record books as only the fifth woman in history to amass a senior international karting title.

In line with her past adventures in the world of karting, Kumpen reshared a video on her Instagram story with the caption:

"A long time ago, but the best memories."

Sophie Kumpen from her karting days. Instagram stories/@sophiekumpen

Besides trying her hand at karting, Sophie Kumpen even competed in touring car races in the mid-1990s, but her racing career was cut short after her marriage to the former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's dad, Jos Verstappen.

Max Verstappen on McLaren's might in 2025 F1 season

While Sophie Kumpen has fondly looked back on a memory from her karting days, her son, Max Verstappen, has not had the best of times in the ongoing 2025 F1 season. The campaign is 14 rounds down, and Verstappen is nowhere near the drivers' championship battle, despite being in third position.

As things stand, the high-flying McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (P1) and Lando Norris (P2) have dominated the season and are sitting pretty at the top with 284 and 275 points, respectively.

In line with the might of McLaren's 2025 challenger, the MCL39, Max Verstappen pointed out a key trait that has made the papaya outfit's machinery better compared to the rivals. In an interaction with Motorsport, the Red Bull driver added:

"I think their medium-speed performance is incredible compared to, I would say, everyone else on the grid. The rotation they have on the front axle without losing the rear is something that is also quite incredible to see. That's something that we are trying to achieve as well, of course."

The ongoing campaign has only 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. F1 action is taking place in Zandvoort this week with the Dutch Grand Prix, and considering that this is Verstappen's home race, he will ideally like to secure a podium finish in front of his home support.

