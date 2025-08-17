Max Verstappen’s new RB boss needs to be “a piranha” as per F1 expert

Formula 1 expert Ted Kravitz has hinted that Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull team boss would need to be "a piranha" to effectively fill the void created by the departure of Christian Horner. The Sky Sports reporter detailed that the 48-year-old would need a change in his management style if he were to head-to-head with his rivals.

Laurent Mekies, who was announced as a replacement for Horner in what was seismic news across the F1 scene days following the British Grand Prix, is regarded as a calm, measured, and far less controversial figure compared to his predecessor. However, Kravitz hinted his approach may need to change if he were to survive the cutthroat world of F1 leadership.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, in response to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson’s claim that the Milton Keynes outfit will miss their former team principal both on and off the track, Kravitz detailed how the French motorsport executive would have to be akin to a piranha to play the politicking among the team principals’ club.

“Piranha school, that’s what Mekies needs. He’s now a member of the piranha club, the club of F1 team principals and he has to learn to be more of a piranha. Or a pirate more than a peacemaker is the other saying,” Kravtiz said [via GP Fans].

Mekies, on his part, appears to be easing into his role at Red Bull with a degree of caution, holding discussions with several team bosses. At the Hungarian Grand Prix, the team boss of Max Verstappen and Red Bull hinted he also held a conversation with McLaren CEO Zak Brown, signaling an intent to establish a relationship.

What Max Verstappen said about Laurent Mekies

Max Verstappen earlier weighed in on the appointment of Laurent Mekies during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The four-time world champion detailed how he was looking forward to working with the new team principal.

Verstappen, who took the media ahead of the commencement of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, detailed how he was at the team’s base in Milton Keynes with the team. Speaking via the F1 official website, he stated:

“I was back at the factory last week to spend some time in the sim with the team,” said Max Verstappen. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Laurent."

Max Verstappen’s start to life under Laurent Mekies would kick off on a positive note, as he claimed victory at the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint race. However, the Dutch driver missed out on a podium finish during the main race. Things would, however, take a subtle nosedive for Verstappen, as during the next race at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver struggled throughout the weekend and recorded his worst race result since the Spanish Grand Prix, 10th place at the Hungaroring.

