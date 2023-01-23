Max Verstappen's noisy driving results in $545 fine for Imola circuit

The Imola circuit has been fined after Max Verstappen’s filming day with Red Bull Racing led to noise complaints.

The team rented the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in October, where Verstappen drove the RB9, the car Sebastian Vettel drove to his fourth and final world title in 2013.

The 2.4-litre V8 engine on the RB9, however, is a lot louder than the turbo hybrid engines used in F1 currently and this meant that the local noise pollution detectors got activated, resulting in the circuit getting fined £440 (€500/$545).

Elena Penazzi, the Councillor for the Autodrome, Tourism and Citizen Services of Imola, confirmed the fine in a statement, saying: (via Corriere dello Sport):

“The Red Bull event was the only occasion on which the Autodrome has made noise in the past year, always remaining within the limit, despite the many activities carried out. On 12 October, Red Bull showed up with an older car than the current one and the limits were exceeded. It was a matter of a few laps.”

Max Verstappen remains ‘confident’ about 2023 season despite FIA fine

Despite Red Bull Racing facing financial and sporting penalties for breaching the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season, Max Verstappen is confident about the team's chances for the upcoming season.

The breach saw the FIA fine Red Bull $7 million and reduce the team's wind tunnel testing time. While Verstappen knows that it was a setback for his team, he remains optimistic about the side's potential.

He said:

“Well, I mean, it will affect us, but how much? I don’t know yet. I’m confident that the team, and the people we have, can use that as extra motivation to try and do even better. I know, of course, they always give their best. But we have a very competitive car, we have a lot of great ideas, I think, already for next year as well with the car, and hopefully it’s going to be enough.”

Max Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, however, hopes to stop the Dutchman from making it a hat-trick of F1 titles in 2023. The Mexican believes he can challenge the two-time world champion this year if he gets comfortable with the car at the start of the campaign.

He said:

“I'm constantly working on it. I think it [challenging Max Verstappen] really depends on how comfortable I am at the start of the season with the car, as I was in the beginning of the season, then it slipped away. I think as Formula 1 drivers, we are constantly working for new challenges all the time. But I do feel, at this time, I’m pretty much at my best. I really want to carry it on and start next year on a very high [level].”

Red Bull Racing are scheduled to launch their new car on February 3 in New York.

