Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet turns heads as she flaunts baby bump in latest public appearance

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet attended the Nina Ricci Fall Winter 25 fashion show and flaunted her baby bump. Dressed in a black gown, Piquet posed for the cameras before enjoying the show as a guest.

Verstappen has been dating Brazilian model and social media personality Piquet for the last four years. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Kelly, who previously had a child named Penelope with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, is expected to give birth in the first half of 2025, as she revealed in January that she is entering the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Before she welcomes the new baby, Kelly Piquet has chosen to stay active and embrace the final stage of her pregnancy. She paid a visit to the city of Paris to attend the Nina Ricci Fall Winter 25 fashion show as a guest.

Dressed up in a black gown, the Brazilian model flaunted her baby bump and shared pictures from her trip on social media. She also stopped by at the red carpet to pose for the paparazzi.

Kelly Piquet flaunting her baby bump at a fashion show [Image Source: @kellypiquet/Instagram]

Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time. The 27-year-old is also at the peak of his career in F1, having been crowned world champion four times in a row. In 2025, he will defend his title again and aim to extend the title-winning streak.

However, the 2025 season is unlikely to be any easier for Verstappen as competition around the paddock is likely to witness a steep rise. McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari appear set to compete with Red Bull.

Moreover, Red Bull will also likely be under pressure, having lost the constructors' championship to McLaren last year, ending the two-year winning streak.

Max Verstappen opens up on life in Monaco with Kelly Piquet ahead of the birth of his child

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen is set to embrace fatherhood for the first time in his life as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet is pregnant with the couple's first child. Meanwhile, before the baby's arrival, Verstappen stated that the atmosphere at his home in Monaco is quite relaxed.

Talking to GP Blog, the Dutchman said:

"It's all going very relaxed, actually, at the moment; everything is under control. Yes, at home here everything is also good. [A] nice playtime."

Kelly Piquet and her five-year-old daughter Penelope reportedly moved in with Max Verstappen into his Monaco residence some time ago. The Dutch driver shares a strong bond with Penelope, as the duo were captured sharing heartwarming moments last season.

Penelope often turns up to race weekends to support Verstappen and actively cheers for him from the crowd. In return, the four-time world champion also acknowledges her support through cute gestures.

