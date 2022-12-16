Max Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 F1 season now comes at a $1 million cost

In the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen broke the record for most wins in a single season with 15 wins. Additionally, he scored 454 points, the highest number of points any driver has ever scored in a single season. Although this is an incredible achievement, the Dutchman has to pay the most in order to apply for the 2023 F1 season.

As per FIA regulations, each driver has to pay a fee to renew their super license. Additionally, they also need to pay a certain amount for each championship point they earn during the season. Each super license gets renewed for around $11,000, and each championship point costs around $2230.

Hence, the total amount of money that Max Verstappen needs to pay in order to compete in the 2023 F1 season is a little more than one million dollars.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @HondaRacingGLB.



All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it's been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work

As such, each and every driver who drove in the 2022 F1 season and scored points needs to pay this entry fee for the 2023 F1 season. Drivers who will be joining F1 next season and those who haven't scored any points will only need to pay the fee to renew their super license.

However, these entry fees are usually paid either by the teams or through drivers' sponsorships. Similar to drivers, teams also need to pay a much heftier fee in order to compete in F1. For example, Red Bull Racing had to pay more than six million dollars to enter the 2023 F1 season roster.

Max Verstappen feels AlphaTauri is great for F1 debuts than a top team like Red Bull

As Nyck de Vries joins the AlphaTauri F1 team (previously known as Toro Rosso), Max Verstappen has advised the fellow Dutchman to enjoy his time in the B team as much as possible. The two-time world champion further expressed how second teams are brilliant for gaining a lot of experience without being under pressure to win races or championships. He said:

“Enjoy it. He's [Nyck de Vries] in a team where he's not going to fight for wins, but it's maybe good because, in the first year, you don't necessarily need that or want that. Of course, everyone wants to win, but when you have very little experience.. I'm also very happy that I started at Toro Rosso, for example. You just build up experience, you can make mistakes, and nobody really pays a lot of attention to it.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



welcome to the team, @nyckdevries the Dutchman will replace the outbound @pierregasly for 2023!

Max Verstappen showcased stunning performances right after he joined Red Bull's second team back in 2014. Within two years, the Dutchman was promoted to Red Bull as he replaced Daniil Kvyat in between the 2016 F1 season. He gradually started dominating his teammates and other drivers on the grid as well, eventually winning championships from 2021.

