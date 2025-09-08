Max Verstappen's sister reacts to the Red Bull driver winning the F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen reacted to her brother's victory at the recently concluded Italian GP. The Red Bull driver won the race at Monza, and claimed his third win coming into the 2025 season.

Verstappen started the race from pole as the Red Bull star finished Saturday's session on top. He broke the record of fastest qualifying lap at the Monza circuit with 1:18.792 on the timesheet. Earlier it was held by Lewis Hamilton from his Mercedes era.

As the Dutchman started his race from pole, he was in total control despite the initial pressures by Lando Norris. However, Verstappen returned to the lead, and went on to win the race comfortably.

This was Verstappen's first win since the Emilia Romagna GP earlier this year. As Verstappen claimed the victory, he posted about it on social media. Taking to his official Instagram account, here's what he wrote:

"YES!!! Unbelievable weekend Really proud of the massive effort from everyone. @redbullracing. Grazie mille."

Victoria Verstappen, Verstappen's sister shared her reaction to his brother's victory and dropped two emojis. Here's what she wrote:

"❤️🔥"

Here's Victoria Verstappen's reaction to Verstappen's Instagram post:

Credit: Max Verstappen on Instagram.

Verstappen claimed the win ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as the McLaren duo finished at a distant 19 and 21 seconds off the Red Bull driver. Charles Leclerc and George Russell came home in P4, and P5.

Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar wrapped up the Top 10. F1 moves to Azerbaijan up next for the 17th race of the season.

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after Italian GP victory

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after he picked up the Italian GP win. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, here's what he said in the post-race interview:

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 Honda - Source: Getty

"Step by step, race by race but this was for us an unbelievable weekend," Verstappen said. "A great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable, I could manage the pace and we pitted at the right time. Just fantastic execution by everyone."

After 16 races and three Sprints, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 230 points. Oscar Piastri of McLaren leads the championship with 324 points, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris with 293 points.

