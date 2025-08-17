Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen reacts to Kelly Piquet celebrating daughter Lily's being 100 days old

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, shared a celebratory post for her newborn daughter, who turned 100 days old, on Instagram. Adorable messages soon flooded the post's comment section, including the reigning champion's sister, Victoria Verstappen, who reacted to the post.Verstappen and Piquet welcomed their first daughter together, Lily, who was born ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Soon after, their close ones got their chance to meet the infant, as Victoria also met Lily a few weeks later.Piquet's Instagram is filled with posts about her newborn daughter since then, and with Lily turning 100 days old, she shared a post on X, captioning the post:&quot;100+ days of my Lily 💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the carousel of images, Penelope and Lily's cousin brothers were also seen. Sharing her reaction to the post, Victoria commented:&quot;🥰🫶🏻&quot;Victoria Verstappen's comment on Kelly Piquet's Instagram post | Source: InstagramSimilarly, Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, also commented on the post:&quot;🫶🏻&quot;Sophie Kumpen's comment on Kelly Piquet's Instagram post | Source: InstagramVerstappen has been managing his F1 and family duties together since becoming a father.How has parenthood been for Max Verstappen?Max Verstappen at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary race weekend - Source: GettyWhile Max Verstappen was already a bonus dad before Lily's arrival, taking care of an infant was a different task altogether. He was asked about how parenthood has been for him ahead of the hot lap of the Monaco circuit.Sharing his take, the Dutchman said:&quot;Luckily, not too hectic. I think anyway as a dad in the beginning, they're so attached to the mom, you're more like a passenger, and you're just making sure everyone is doing well and there's not too much chaos.&quot;I don't think you should change a driver to be honest. Once I get to the track, I know what I have to do and I know what needs to be done. So I'm very focused on that. But it's just nice that when you go home, there's a little girl just there.&quot;Meanwhile, since becoming a father, Verstappen went on to claim pole position for the Miami Grand Prix. Though he finished off the podium, he claimed his second race victory of the season at the next race weekend in Imola.However, Red Bull's downturn in form soon caught up with him as in the next seven race weekends, he claimed a sole podium finish. Moreover, the Dutchman finished a lowly ninth at the Hungarian GP, where Red Bull struggled to remain on pace in comparison to the midfielders.Thus, the 27-year-old would look for a better second half of the 2025 F1 season.